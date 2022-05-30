New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.