Authorities transported a man to an area hospital after his vehicle apparently drove off a Guadalupe River bridge early Monday morning, they said.
Robert Mikel, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS chief, said his crews responded to a single vehicle crash at River Road’s second crossing just after midnight.
“The vehicle and its sole occupant drove off the bridge and settled upside down in the Guadalupe River,” he said. “Bystanders pulled the driver out of the submerged vehicle shortly before emergency crews arrived.”
Mikel said the 22-year-old man was transported to Christus-New Braunfels hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other information was immediately available Monday afternoon.
