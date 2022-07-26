Once all of the tickets have been punched, a long stretch of cord is pulled, sending a sharp whistle through the air letting passengers know the train will soon be departing the station.
Excited patrons adjust themselves in their seats as the conductor, dressed in denim overalls and a classic blue and white pinstripe engineer’s cap, calls out, “All aboard!”
There is a sudden thrill as the conductor climbs aboard the train and takes a seat behind the controls. With another long whistle, the conductor shifts the train into gear by lifting the lever and releases the brake, and the miniature locomotive begins to chug merrily along the tracks of the Landa Park Railroad.
David Schoenvogel is the owner and chief operator of the miniature train that circles Landa Park, allowing residents and visitors to experience the park’s scenery and wildlife in a different way while building childhood memories and family traditions — and he’s been doing it for 40 years now.
“(The train is) something that everybody looks forward to when they come to the park, so it’s nice to have a train here,” Schoenvogel said. “Landa Park and the train (is) like the spring-fed pool, they all sort of go together and it needs to remain part of Landa Park.”
Since purchasing the train in 1982 from the original owners, Schoenvogel has been responsible for maintaining the overall operation of the train, the depot and the tracks of the Landa Park Railroad, which were extended and expanded since coming into his possession.
Over the years Schoenvogel, who has spent much of his life working at Landa Park, has seen people come and go — each rider with a unique perspective and an interesting story to tell, which is one of the transportation engineer’s favorite aspects of the job.
“It’s one of the things about visiting with the people that are here if you have time,” Schoenvogel said. “I do that just to see what I can learn — you learn a lot of things from people of all walks of life and talk to them about what they do (and what they know).”
With its red, green and black paint, the 24-inch gauge Iron Horse locomotive takes up to 35 passengers on a 15-minute trip through Landa Park, passing by some of the main attractions such as the dance slab and the aquatic complex.
The train travels along parts of the Comal River that run through the park, wrapping around towering live oak trees and picnic pavilions while garnering waves from those it passes by.
For those on the train, the steady gentle thunk of the wheels as they sweep over the tracks and sound of the whistle being blown as the train passes by creates a sense of nostalgia for long-time train goers that some are passing down to younger generations.
“It’s about people,” Schoenvogel said. “Since I’ve been here so long like so many of them, (they) keep telling me when I was his age, or her age, that her mother brought me here, so now I’m bringing my kids.”
Angelica Davila from Kyle, Texas has been coming to Landa Park since she was a little girl and recalls the train being a big part of her birthday celebrations at the park. Now that she is older and has a daughter of her own, Davila is carrying on the tradition of riding the miniature train on birthdays.
“The sounds of (the train) and I guess because it takes the same path that it used to take growing up just reminds me of how we used to come and play on the playground and the area over there in the center, or we used to have our birthday parties,” Davila said. “It’s a really nice memory.”
Davila, who was out celebrating her daughter’s third birthday and has celebrated a birthday with a train ride since her daughter was 1 year old, tries to take her daughter to Landa Park at least once a month and the trips usually include a ride on the train.
“It’s nice to see that it’s still here and it’s still running, and I get to bring her to ride the train,” Davila said. “She’s kind of experienced some of those (traditions) and I guess she’ll have some of the same memories that I had growing up.”
On Monday night Schoenvogel was issued a proclamation by the city for his dedication to the upkeep and running of the train, which has been a mainstay of Landa Park for the better part of the last half century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.