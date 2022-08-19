A busy month for Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators got busier Thursday after a shooting hospitalized one Canyon Lake man and sent another to the county jail.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said deputies received a call on a shooting in at a residence in the 500 block of Buck Trail in Canyon Lake around 7:22 p.m.
“The caller said he had been shot by a neighbor,” Smith said. “Deputies arrived to see the caller, which turned out to be the suspect, holding his hand around his neck.”
Smith said the man had suffered no apparent trauma. But investigators followed a blood trail from that home led to another in the 600 block of Buck Trail, where they encountered another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
“A 65-year-old was transported by ambulance for evaluation at Christus-New Braunfels with minor injuries,” Canyon Lake Fire & EMS Chief Robert Mikel said. “A 43-year-old male was treated for multiple gunshot wounds, stabilized, and flown by AirLife helicopter to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.”
Smith said a 9 millimeter handgun was one of two firearms retrieved at the first residence. She said the alleged victim told investigators that he and the alleged shooter occasionally socialized, but offered few other details or the reason that provoked the incident.
After he was treated for a lacerated thumb at the hospital, Joseph Floyd Knowles, 65, of Canyon Lake, was booked into the Comal County Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon in lieu of $40,000 bond. Smith said SAMMC reported the alleged victim, also of Canyon Lake, was in stable condition Friday afternoon.
No further details were immediately available; CCSO’s investigation continues, Smith said, as it continues probes into two recent Spring Branch deaths.
One is the shooting of a 36-year-old Mexican national whose body was found the day after homeowner Eve Escobedo, 53, called authorities and said she shot him in self-defense during a spat on Aug. 2.
Escobedo was charged with tampering with evidence at the scene but she was released from the county lockup the following day after posting $50,000 bond.
Authorities are awaiting toxicology results in that case and in the disappearance and death of Shana DiMambro, 45, whose body was found by searchers at the bottom of a dry detention bond located on an adjacent property just 200 yards from her Spring Branch home on July 29.
