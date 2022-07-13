A Comal County jury on Wednesday convicted a Houston-area man for the sexual assaults of two 13-year-old girls six and seven years ago.
Richard Charles Schmidt, 45, on trial in Judge Stephanie Bascon’s 466th District Court, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child involving one girl in July 2015 and another in December 2016. The same jury of 10 men and two women, plus two alternates, will consider testimony when the trial’s punishment phase begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony, carries a prison term of 25 years in prison. Two other charges in Schmidt’s 2017 indictment, first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and
second-degree indecency with a child involving sexual contact, essentially became part of the continuous abuse conviction.
Because of his prior felony conviction, aggravated robbery in Harris County in 1997, Schmidt’s conviction carries an enhancement that could allow the jury to expand a 25-year term into one assessing up to 99 years to life in prison.
The jury took four hours to decide Schmidt fondled a female family member during a tubing trip in New Braunfels on July 11, 2015, and his daughter’s friend during a sleepover on Dec. 9, 2016. Both girls, 13 years old at the time, testified at the trial. But their claims were disputed in testimony from Schmidt, and his two children who were present on both occasions.
Testimony from a river outfitter owner and another witness present at the time of the July 2015 incident leaned toward the defendant’s claim that he accidentally fell into the Comal River and while doing so privately touched the first girl, as she spilled out of her tube into the river.
Assistant District Attorney Lauren Cole on Wednesday questioned the credibility of those statements in closing arguments on Wednesday saying the outfitter had an interest in not wanting to “say someone (assaulted) a child on one of his tubes from that business.”
Cole said the defendant lied about not having much to drink that day, had never previously fallen into a river, and didn’t get into a dispute at a bar later after the tubing excursion.
“None of what he said was the truth,” Cole continued. “You jurors can send a message to these girls that it’s not OK for this to happen on our river and in our county by convicting (Schmidt) on the three charges.”
On Tuesday Schmidt’s daughter, now 19, testified that she was seated with her father and friend in the living area floor of Schmidt’s home while watching a movie the night of Dec. 9, 2016.
“My dad got up and instead of (using a rest) to pull himself off the floor (where they were sitting) he had his hand on her thigh,” she said in a 24-minute interview with a forensic investigator six years ago.
“But he didn’t go up there,” she added, pointing to her private area.
Without the jury present, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Floyd played two snippets from the video to jar her memory, to which she reiterated, with the jury present, she “didn’t recall” those portions of that interview.
Houston-based defense attorney Ashley Burleson consented to showing the entire video before the jury, which again concluded with the daughter saying she couldn’t recall making the statements for a third time.
Burleson then asked the daughter if she knew that her father had ever intentionally touched her or anyone else in their private parts, she said “no” – similar to her reply six years earlier to the same questions in the interview with the forensic investigator.
On Tuesday the daughter, now 19, testified she felt “sad” about the incident, which ended with her friend texting her mother to pick her up from the planned sleepover at 12:16 a.m. She said she’s hadn’t spoken with the girl since.
The woman recalled feeling the same way again after her family member’s testimony from the tubing trip 18 months earlier. She and her younger brother both testified they felt “weird” and “sad” about accusations made against their father, while saying they saw him do nothing wrong against both victims.
Cole said the victims’ accounts were consistent. Burleson, in closing, said the same about testimony given by Schmidt’s children.
“They are consistent in the fact that he (the defendant) never touched (the private areas) of the girls,” he said. “They both would have been the first to say something about it if they had and it never happened.”
Cole said the cousin’s delayed outcry on the incident, common in child sex assault cases, shouldn’t matter and that both incidents were too similar to be mere coincidence.
In the end, the jury agreed.
