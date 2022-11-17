Police arrested a Carrizo Springs man on Wednesday morning in south New Braunfels on charges of smuggling three men who were in the country illegally.
Erik Delacruz, 43, was booked into the Comal County Jail on three charges of human smuggling, which is a felony in Texas.
New Braunfels Police Department spokesperson David Ferguson said that an officer conducted a routine traffic stop on Delacruz’s vehicle near I-35 and South Walnut Ave.
Delacruz had been driving the car with three male passengers north on I-35.
The officer asked Delacruz about the passengers.
“But the answers about those three passengers that he gave did not add up in the way that the officer would expect,” Ferguson said, “and so he began interviewing each of the passengers.”
The Mexican nationals — aged 47, 27 and 22 — admitted to crossing the border illegally near Piedras Negras to find construction jobs.
They paid to cross the border and be picked up by Delacruz.
He was taken into custody, and NBPD contacted Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
The incident marks the fourth arrest this year in New Braunfels for human smuggling of illegal immigrants.
“We do have I-35 running through the middle of the city — that is a common route where a lot of things can happen, including drug trafficking and smuggling of persons from the border,” Ferguson said. “Our officers are trained to be on the lookout for all of those things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.