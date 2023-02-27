Police arrested a 29-year-old man in Comal County on murder charges Friday for his alleged role in a Freeport beach house robbery that left one man dead.
On Jan. 28, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the Treasure Island community near Freeport.
They found Larry Ortiz Jr., age 45, dead.
Ortiz and his family had been in the area to celebrate a quinceañera.
Ortiz’s son brought a friend and two women to the house in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.
The women were later identified as Alena Nicole Pena Murillo and Anzley Tay Castillo, both 20 years old.
While the group was upstairs, two men and a woman “forced their way into the home while displaying firearms.”
Police later identified those three suspects as Richard Horn Jr., age 29, Keerston Wilkerson, age 21, and Guadalupe Navarro, age 23.
The men demanded money from Ortiz’s son and his friend and assaulted them.
“Investigators believe that Larry Ortiz Jr. woke up from the commotion and began to defend (his son and his son’s friend) from the suspects, at which time Larry Ortiz Jr. was shot by one of the suspects,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.
The three suspects left with Murillo and Castillo before deputies arrived.
Police used video surveillance from nearby businesses and a license plate reader to find two cars used by the suspects.
On Feb. 5, police searched a home on Boenig Street in Seguin.
Police said they collected evidence that they believe is connected to the Freeport incident.
Police have arrested five people on murder charges for their alleged role in the Jan. 28 death of Larry Ortiz Jr.:
— Murillo turned herself into the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
— Castillo was arrested in Wharton County.
— Navarro was arrested in Guadalupe County.
— Wilkerson was arrested in Fort Bend County
— Horn was arrested in Comal County.
Jail records list Horn as a Schulenberg resident.
Each of the suspects are being held on $2 million bail.
Castillo was originally arrested on a failure to report a felony involving death, and Murillo was originally arrested for tampering with evidence.
The two women were released on bond, but later arrested and charged with murder.
