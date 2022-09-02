A Wednesday night traffic stop in New Braunfels ended with the arrest of a Batesville, Texas man accused of smuggling people.
Authorities said New Braunfels police stopped a Dodge Ram pickup at 11:04 on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the 500 block of the north I-35 frontage road and observed six passengers ranging from ages 21-39 attempting to conceal themselves by laying down on the floorboard and seats of the truck.
Officials say after an investigation they determined the driver, Noe Rios, 56, was using the truck to transport passengers he knew were not in the country legally. He was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons, a third degree felony in Texas, and remained in the Comal County Jail on Friday with a $10,000 bond.
Police say they were advised by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release the six passengers because they did not have any criminal charges.
There have been other human smuggling arrests in New Braunfels this year including two Dallas men arrested after an April 4 traffic stop by the Texas Department of Public Safety and a Uvalde man arrested in late February by New Braunfels police after receiving a 911 call from one of the passengers.
