Opposing attorneys in the case of a Spring Branch man awaiting trial in the shooting a Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy 21 months ago discussed provisions in the state penal code that will likely affect both sides’ preparations later this summer.
Brian Scott Sharp, who will be 61 on June 7, was silent before 433rd District Court Judge Dib Waldrip while defense and prosecuting attorneys discussed criminal responsibility guidelines and possible affects on Sharp’s trial, which could be on some or all of the four felony indictments.
Waldrip outlined the meanings of defenses of necessity and self-defense, both containing numerous definitions, updates and case precedents over the past half-century.
Both sides will present arguments on which works best for them during a final pre-trial hearing — likely next month — that Waldrip hopes will led to a firm trial date.
Sharp is accused of firing on Deputy Eddy Luna in the front porch of his residence in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch on Aug. 20, 2020.
Luna was among several deputies serving Sharp with an arrest warrant for missing court on a 2019 indictment alleging he evaded arrest or detention with a motor vehicle in 2018.
Luna spent a month in the hospital and lost part of his right arm, now fitted with a prosthetic, in the shooting and is working toward resuming his CCSO duties. Sharp, charged with two counts aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and felony bail jumping/failure to appear, has spent the past 626 days in the Comal County Jail in lieu of $870,000 bond.
Waldrip, who issued the warrant calling for Sharp’s arrest two years ago, made it clear that action and his rulings during nearly a dozen pre-trial hearings were performed without bias.
However, he pledged to Assistant District Attorney Daniel Floyd and co-defense attorney Eric Rosen that he would transfer trial duties to another district judge if they wished — and Waldrip has long wanted to speed up a trial he’s said was long overdue.
Since his arrest, Sharp has filed endless motions that shuffled and reset pre-trial hearings. Last October, he fired Joseph Garcia III and Amber Macias, his first set of court-appointed attorneys, and in March Waldrip approved the father-son team of Samuel and Eric Rosen as his attorneys.
In both of those hearings, Sharp vocally protested Waldrip’s decision against his being his own attorney. On Tuesday he silently stood next to both attorneys and before Waldrip in a proceeding that took only 20 minutes.
Eric Rosen reported he now has the case file from the previous defenders and that his father, who underwent surgery this week, will be up to speed in about a month.
As of Wednesday a date and time had not been set for the next pre-trial hearing. With Waldrip presiding over a civil proceeding expected to absorb his entire July, the Sharp trial — which he’d hoped to begin around the July 4 holiday — won’t likely start until mid-August.
