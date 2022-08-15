After 18 pre-trial hearings spanning two years, the trial of a Spring Branch man accused of shooting a Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy will apparently begin next Monday.
Opposing attorneys in the case of Brian Scott Sharp met with 433rd District Court Judge Dib Waldrip on Thursday to discuss final pre-trial motions ahead of Monday’s jury selection for his trial on charges connected with the shooting CCSO Deputy Eddy Luna on Aug. 20, 2020.
Co-defense attorney Samuel Rosen sought further definition from Waldrip on when he could argue necessity and/orself-defense for why his client fired on deputies attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for his missing court on a 2018 evading charge.
Luna, on the porch of Sharp’s residence in the 100 block of Springwood Drive, was hit by a shotgun blast and lost part of his right arm.
After several surgeries and a month in the hospital, he was fitted with a prosthetic and is closer to returning to the sheriff’s office.
Luna tossed the ceremonial first pitch and was among dozens of first responders who were honored at the Texas Rangers baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Sharp, 61, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and felony bail jumping/failure to appear.
Jailed since his arrest in lieu of $870,000 bond, Sharp could stand trial on some or all of those charges.
Rosen and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Floyd have agreed Waldrip preside over the trial after Waldrip, who issued Sharp’s first arrest warrant, offered to transfer proceedings to another district court judge.
Sharp, who had filed endless motions that reset pre-trial hearings, has been silent in his last three court appearances since he fired two previous court-appointed attorneys in October 2021.
He again stood silent during Thursday’s 20-minute hearing, which ended with Waldrip promising to rule on the defense’s motion sometime this week.
