A 49-year-old man drowned at Canyon Lake on Saturday afternoon.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is investigating the incident.
A press release from the 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs said that law enforcement and EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive male on June 10 at Joint Base San Antonio Recreation Park at Canyon Lake.
EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene at 2:30 p.m.
The man’s identity was not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.