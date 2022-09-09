New Braunfels citizens and dignitaries will gather in Main Plaza on Sunday, Sept. 11 to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States that killed almost 3,000 people — including 343 firefighters and 60 police officers.
Members of the New Braunfels Fire Department and Police Department Honor Guard will start a march at 7:35 a.m. from the Central Fire Station at Hill Avenue, reaching Main Plaza at 7:46 a.m., which is when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremony will include the raising and lowering of the American flag, an invocation and brief remarks.
It will be 21 years since terrorists hijacked four passenger jets, crashed two into the World Trade Center and a third into the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in a field Shanksville, Penn., after passengers attempted to retake the aircraft from the terrorists.
Traffic around Main Plaza will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. and re-open around 8:15 a.m. and the public is invited to attend the ceremony. It will also be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
Canyon Lake Republican Women are scheduled to host their annual Freedom Walk beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The event, which is a memorial tribute to 9/11 victims, military members and first responders, will be held at Canyon Lake Dam, and shuttle services will be provided beginning at 8 a.m.
Designated parking areas will be available off of South Access Road, and attendees are being asked not to park at the Community Resource Recreation Center (CRRC) of Canyon Lake.
