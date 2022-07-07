For years spectators have lined Main Plaza to witness the Sophienburg’s annual July Fourth Old Time Parade in downtown New Braunfels.
However, amidst this year’s celebration of patriotism and tradition was one that hit closer to home.
During Monday’s Independence Day festivities, members of the Comal County Historical Commission with the help of the city and the county unveiled a plaque designating Main Plaza as a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
The parade and the following musical presentation was the first event to be held on the newly minted national landmark, which has played host to countless gatherings, rallies and celebrations.
The annual Fourth of July celebrations have been held at the plaza since 1846, and was one of the first events held at the place considered to be the heart of the city. Over time it has become a respected tradition for the people of New Braunfels making it a fitting way to ring in the historical achievement.
“It’s just a significant day for the county and for the City of New Braunfels,” said Cindy Coers, chair of the Comal County Historical Commission. “We’re excited that the heart of the city is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places … we’re a place that is worthy of recognition.”
The historical designation was several years in the making and was made possible through a grant between the Texas Historical Commission and the Comal County Commissioners Court with help from the organization that submitted the application — the Comal County Historical Commission.
Thanks to the contribution of several entities, Main Plaza is now one of over 96,000 locations listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which helps preserve the history and protects the landmarks deemed worthy of the prestigious honor.
“We cannot escape history,” said former National Park Service acting director David Vela, quoting Abraham Lincoln. “(History) reflects where we are, where (we are) as a community and nation, and provides a potential roadmap for where we may go tomorrow.”
The plaque will stand across from the left side of the bandstand, which was named as a Texas Historic Landmark in 2003.
This latest marker will serve as a reminder of the historical significance and heritage of the community while educating visitors who make downtown New Braunfels and Main Plaza a stop during their trip to the city.
