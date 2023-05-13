It was a memory with the neon-soaked hues and new wave music stripped away.
People holding signs, shouting, wielding Bibles — all while talking about protecting children.
As a person who isn’t quite 50, but can see it from where I’m standing, the furor over drag shows isn’t novel.
It’s just the most recent effort that leverages conspiracy theories, “traditional values” and the fear that the world isn’t what it once was to try and motivate people — usually to part with their cash — to further the fight “against the forces of darkness that threaten to devour the world.”
I grew up during the peak of the “Satanic Panic” in the 1980s where parents were so terrified that their children were listening to rock music and playing Dungeons and Dragons that there were congressional hearings on the issue.
People were flipping over their shampoo and dishwashing liquid bottles in search of the mark of the Devil and listening to records backwards to see if demons were encouraging their children to cast spells and open portals to hell.
What they weren’t worried about was people in drag. We had Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari in dresses as part of “Bosom Buddies.” Max Klinger looked fabulous in M*A*S*H. Catch an old movie on TV and it might be Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon having to play women opposite Marilyn Monroe. Talk about pressure!
No, the current anti-drag frenzy has its roots planted firmly in old fears. It comes from those who reject the acceptance of gay and trans people in the modern world and perpetuate the disturbing lie that they’re sexual predators.
One of the sad and unfortunate realities of working in this field — and I just passed the 25-year mark — is that you spend a lot of time writing, reading or editing stories about child sexual assault cases.
The overwhelming majority I’ve seen over those years have been straight, and an enormous percentage have been family members or close family friends. I’ve seen cops, business owners, youth pastors, teachers, coaches — the list goes on and on.
Some of those, even notable ones, have been the very same people who shouted the loudest about faith and staked out their position as holding the moral high ground.
I grew up in the strict Southern Baptist fold — a denomination that’s perhaps best known for having to apologize every few decades for truly repugnant positions that it previously held and defended using scripture and Biblical inerrancy — so I tend to take whatever the traditionalist religious position is with a Lot’s wife sized pillar of salt.
And at the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter. Because the United States isn’t a theocracy. At least not yet — despite the best efforts of a very vocal group of people.
If you’re serious about wanting to help children, then I have a couple of suggestions:
Give or volunteer with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County, a nonprofit that helps local agencies in the investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse cases. You can find them online at comalcac.org
Volunteer with the Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, a group that advocates for children and youth in the child welfare system to ensure that their needs are met and their voices are heard. You can find them online at www.casacentex.org
You can make a difference in children’s lives — but I promise you — standing outside a drag show next to the guys with swastikas on their sign isn’t doing it.
