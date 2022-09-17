When I came back to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung in 2019 to take over the newsroom for a second time in my career, I had a vision of what that would look like.
I wasn’t even close.
I had just wrapped up an eight-month crash course in Seguin — redesigning that paper and its website from the ground up and helping to prepare its next editor for the task ahead.
The Seguin to New Braunfels shuffle was a familiar one. It’s how I ended up at the H-Z the first time back in 2015 — a year that seems a geologic epoch away from today.
The situation was also familiar to what it was in 2015. The newsroom was exhausted and demoralized. It needed to be reminded that it could accomplish great things.
Over the years I have written, edited, designed, photographed — and just about anything else you can imagine.
In my 20s I chased plaques and glass baubles to decorate my walls and desk. When in Seguin, I once said that editorial and column writing contests wins in Texas only counted if long-time H-Z publisher Doug Toney was competing. He was the bar I measured myself by — and it was a very good bar.
But as I got older — a kind soul would say wiser — I realized that none of that makes as big a difference, or is remotely as satisfying, as helping others grow, develop and blossom into the people they want to be.
So as I came back in 2019 and began leaning into changes and building a team that could once again call itself the best small newspaper in Texas — and have the hardware to prove it — things were looking bright.
We had a whole host of things planned for the city’s 175th anniversary, there was a bounce in everyone’s step, and there was a sense of excitement and untapped potential.
Then came 2020.
And the darkness fell.
Nothing could have prepared me for that. It was weird enough having the newsroom shift to remote work for more than a year, but then came the wave of nastiness and ugliness from people who insisted doctors, hospitals, everyone was lying — that the photographs of exhausted nurses in the ICU were staged — there was no pandemic and that we would be held liable for war crimes.
I had to learn very quickly not to mistake volume for volume. Just because they were loud didn’t mean there was a lot of them.
In truth, there weren’t — and most of them weren’t our readers to begin with.
It was, nonetheless, a brutal stretch. More obituaries than I have ever seen in my career — a 300% increase over 2019 — but great work from the newsroom when it came to covering stories of grief and loss as well as stories of hope and renewal.
But vaccinations became available, boosters, new therapeutics — and things began to shift.
Life began to resume, and we worked hard to cover that as well — while not forgetting the real costs of what we lost.
And through that long and winding road, we ultimately ended up where I wanted to — once again named the best small newsroom in the state of Texas, all possible because of the great writers, photographers and others who worked together as a true team.
I like the saying that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes. The last time we won that award in 2017, it marked the end of a chapter as I departed the H-Z. This one means the same.
This time I’m not leaving the company, but I am branching out to help the other 10 papers Southern Newspapers owns with their websites and social media efforts.
New Braunfels will still be my home, I still have a small cubicle in the newsroom here as needed, and I intend to still pop up on our Facebook page from time to time to keep the weather interesting.
It’s been a pleasure and an honor to have served this community again.
Tucker, it’s all yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.