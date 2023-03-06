The League of Women Voters - Comal Area is commemorating Women’s History Month by hosting a public forum on gun violence with local advocate Molly Bursey.
Bursey founded the New Braunfels-San Marcos Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
The nonpartisan group was created to advocate for children and families through laws and policies that reduce gun violence deaths.
The public forum will be on Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the McKenna Center at 801 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.
The meeting will also be livestreamed and posted to the LWVCA YouTube channel.
