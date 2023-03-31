RV fans who use their vehicles for road trips, and others who call their RV their home on wheels, should keep an eye out for a new RV resort rolling into town.
Canopy Luxury RV Resort is set to open in New Braunfels later this spring. The resort was developed within an old pecan orchard which inspired the resort’s name.
Three longtime business partners, Dick McCaleb, Brian Brady and Mark Bauer, have worked to bring this resort to life for the past five years.
Previously, Brady had experience in the industrial industry, while Bauer and McCaleb had previously worked on retail projects.
Despite this, the three of them didn’t grow up around RVs.
McCaleb, however, grew an interest in RVs and began driving around to different RV parks in Texas.
“Almost all of them were 100% full, and so I was intrigued by the whole industry,” McCaleb said. “I soon thereafter got Mark and Brian into the fold, and we started working together.”
The three began a market study of all the RV parks in Austin, San Marcos, San Antonio and New Braunfels.
Analyzing different aspects of the parks, such as amenity packages and the size of the RV spaces, helped the group decide how they wanted to design their own RV park.
Another inspiration for the design of the RV resort is what people use RVs for. Although people use RVs for traditional vacations, more people are starting to use them as their living spaces.
“The quality of RVs in the last 10 years has changed significantly, and it was really mainly with the advent of these slideouts that they put on these RVs,” McCaleb said. “All of a sudden, they get big enough to where it’s a comfortable place to be and a lot of people are choosing RVing as a full-time lifestyle … and then a lot of times they’ll come back to the same kind of resort like ours and that’ll kind of be their home.”
Due to the rise of RVers who now call their RV home, Canopy was designed to be a comfortable place for both those in this category and those who may just be passing through.
McCaleb said that the resort’s RV spaces will be split, so those who may be staying in the resort long term will be able to be around people who are also staying long term.
Likewise, those who may be staying in the resort for a few days will park around those in a similar situation.
Despite this, all resortgoers will be able to share all the amenities that Canopy has to offer.
The resort includes paved roads, concrete pad picnic areas, Wi-Fi throughout the resort, pickleball courts, a large pool, laundry facilities, an on-site convenience store, a 6,000-square foot clubhouse and much more.
The clubhouse itself has a full kitchen, grand room and dining room as well.
Additionally, a greenbelt runs along the length of the RV resort, with most of the spaces being against the greenbelt areas.
“We’re definitely going to be the nicest resort in this area of Texas, without a doubt,” McCaleb said. “We’re very happy with the finished product; we know our guests are gonna appreciate and enjoy it — all of our attention to detail.”
Canopy is located at 1160 Lakeside Pass.
