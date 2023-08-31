Madison Lowry

Dr. Madison Lowry has been a local family physician for 23 years.

Governor Abbott recently signed into Texas law a ban on certain types of gender-affirming care for transgender youth, including surgical and pharmaceutical therapies. The law went into effect today, which means that current patients will not be able to continue their needed treatment. This legislative effort was led by Senator Donna Campbell, a local physician turned politician. While she represents our county in Texas Senate District 25, her position in this matter is not representative of the larger medical community.

It is well-known that transgender and gender-nonbinary people often face social marginalization, and have significantly higher rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide than the general population. They also experience a variety of barriers to health care, including overt discrimination, inadequate health insurance coverage, and increasing legislative interference in the physician-patient relationship.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

STEVEN DIGGES

I find it hard to believe that a doctor affiliated with Christus can believe this is unethical. How can anyone who still believes in Santa Claus think they can be something they are not? If a child can not accept what God made them, why should anyone else accept what they think they are? This is a mental issue and nothing more.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.