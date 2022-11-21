You’ve probably already noticed, but cases of influenza are spreading like wildfire throughout Comal County, along with the rest of the country. This is unusual; we normally don’t see levels like this until December or January. This year, the influenza wave hit us two months early!
When COVID-19 hit, we were all rightfully frightened. The first strains of the virus were particularly deadly, and we didn’t have a vaccine for a year. We went into a national lockdown of sorts, and masks and social distancing were commonplace.
As a result, we essentially did not have an influenza season that year, impressive proof that such measures are effective in preventing the spread of respiratory viruses.
However, times have changed. The current COVID-19 strains are less deadly, and we have medicines and good vaccines against the virus. (If you haven’t already, please get the vaccine and boosters!) People don’t wear masks much anymore, and life has essentially returned to normal.
I still see some COVID-19, but I personally haven’t had anyone in the hospital for it in over a year. Nationwide, we still lose about 300 people daily.
But influenza is another story! I usually diagnose multiple cases every day, and the CDC estimates that there have been somewhere between 3-6 million cases (and a couple thousand deaths) in the month of October alone.
The graph shows how the rate of influenza-like illness has taken off so much earlier this year (the line with the triangles), when compared to the previous five years. That relatively flat line at the bottom was the rate for the 2020 season: the “Year Without Flu.”
So what can we do now? The answer is simple: get vaccinated and use the same respiratory isolation measures that we used for COVID-19.
Although it’s too early to know for sure, data from South America suggests that this year’s vaccine is fairly effective, at least against the “A” strain, which is the only one I’ve diagnosed so far. We’re not yet seeing as many people get vaccinated this year, so I’m worried that we may have a particularly bad winter. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet, please get it now! It takes a couple of weeks to take effect, so the sooner the better.
Second, let’s get back to masks and social distancing, especially if you don’t feel well. If you’re sick, stay home from work or school.
And if you do get sick (fever, body aches, respiratory and/or GI symptoms, etc.), do a home COVID-19 test first. Then see your physician to test for influenza. We have good medicines for it, but they really need to be started within the first two to three days to be effective.
