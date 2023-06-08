Residents of New Braunfels will soon have a new source for their next caffeine hit — everyone except caffeine-allergic Jolt owner Kim Scholer.
Jolt Drive Thru Coffee currently has one location in New Braunfels at 160 TX-46 S., with another site located in Universal City. But there’s a second New Braunfels location set to open its doors soon.
Kim Scholer and her husband, originally from Oregon, were not always in the coffee business — even though Scholer’s husband was previously offered a Dutch Bros store location by a former classmate and founder of the coffee franchise.
Instead, the couple entered the food industry through their son, a U.S. Army veteran.
While serving in the military, the couple’s son became sick and was discharged.
Once at home, he began to work at Pizza Schmizza, an Oregon pizza chain, and the idea was brought up for him to own a store of his own.
Scholer and her husband bought the store with the intention of making their son the manager and having the opportunity to pay them back, but their son was diagnosed with cancer.
Three days before their son died, he asked Scholer to bring him a can of the sparkling juice drink IZZE early in the morning despite not consuming sugar at the time.
The can, he clarified, was meant for his mother and not him. Although Scholer said she didn’t want to drink it so early morning, he said she needed to so they could toast.
“To love, life and happiness,” Scholer’s son said.
These words, along with her son’s dog tags, are kept close to her heart to this day.
The couple moved on from their pizza store and decided to turn to a new business venture — Jolt.
“My mom was living with us for nine years and had dementia, and she passed away right when my husband decided to open the first store, (and) he had that background in coffee,” Scholer said. “(Restaurants have) a much bigger footprint, and you have the food waste and all that stuff, so we thought let’s do something smaller. We know coffee; we’re from Oregon. So that’s why we decided to start coffee with the intent to raise money to do something philanthropic like open a retreat for people that are grieving loss.”
In 2016, Scholer and her husband were living in Dripping Springs when they opened their first Jolt location there.
Scholer and her husband worked together to create Jolt’s menu.
“We’ll go around to all the different coffee places, and he’ll try everything,” Scholer said. “We have a drink called the creme brulee, which he actually tried one in Idaho, and liked it so much that we came back and created it … when Hurricane Harvey came through, we said, ‘Hey, we need to have a hurricane.’ We looked it up — ‘What’s in a hurricane minus the alcohol?’ — and we just created it.”
The current New Braunfels residents opened the first New Braunfels location in 2019 along Highway 46, and a new location is three weeks away from opening.
According to Scholer, free small and medium drinks will be given out on the grand opening day for the 1509 N. Walnut location.
The date of the grand opening will be announced at www.facebook.com/JoltDriveThruCoffee .
(1) comment
I wish them luck, but I’m concerned about traffic issues at their new location. It’s located at the Kerlick/Walnut intersection which is already very busy . Traffic entering and exiting the coffee shop’s driveway may worsen conditions in this area and make it difficult for residential traffic on Kerlick turning onto Walnut or Walnut traffic that wants to turn onto Kerlick.
