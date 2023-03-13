As a girl growing up in New Braunfels, Roberta Tays Wright was always reading and brainstorming ideas for good books that she would want to read or write.
That passion for books and literacy never faded for the longtime teacher and new author.
“With my own children, some nights we would read the same book over and over, while others hit the bottom of the pile,” Wright said. “Same with my students — I was always watching their reactions to the different books we read.”
As a teenager, Wright wrote about sports for the Herald-Zeitung before graduating from Canyon High School.
She retired from the Houston Independent School District after more than 30 years as an educator and administrator.
Wright recently released her first children’s book, titled “Out of This World Granny.”
“A lot of seniors will leave the family china to their children and grandchildren, but I decided that a book is a better legacy to leave,” Wright said.
The book follows main character Frannie, who dreads the upcoming Grandparents Day at school because her own grandparents won’t be able to attend.
The idea of a “long-distance grandparent” resonated with Wright, whose 10 grandchildren are scattered across Texas and in other time zones.
“We can’t make it to every soccer game and dance recital, but we try to attend what we can,” Wright said. “I just have a belief that seniors are really important in kids’ lives. But what about the kid who doesn’t have anybody to be with them?”
Frannie and her friends in the book problem-solve to make the day special.
Frannie’s classmates eventually decide to “loan” her their own grandparents for the day, and then she receives a big surprise at the end of the book.
“It has a good message for kids to deal with disappointment,” Wright said. “That’s not something often taught in school, but it’s a good life skill.”
The book also includes an activity page featuring different nicknames that children have for their grandparents.
Wright dedicates the title page to her grandchildren and her own Oma and Opa.
The book is for sale on Amazon, and Wright said it will soon be carried at The Local shop in downtown New Braunfels, as well as the McKenna Children’s Museum.
Wright plans to host a book signing at The Local sometime this year.
