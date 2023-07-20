New Braunfels-born Cameron Corzine always had a taste for the finer things in life, from vintage cars to big trucks.
Corzine grew up working on ranches and riding bulls for a while; when he rodeoed, he carried high-end bags and wore custom boots in a rainbow of colors.
“That’s kind of always been my thing; It’s a little bit of a unique style,” Corzine said. “I wore everything from pink and red boots to green ostrich … so that’s definitely been kind of my take on the style, which is just a fun, colorful, high-end side of the cowboy lifestyle, I guess you could say, so it’s definitely a newer style that’s coming into the western industry.”
Currently, Corzine plans to bring a high-end Western lifestyle to New Braunfels through his lifestyle brand, Cowboys and Cadillacs.
The brand will launch three business services: The Cowboys and Cadillacs Rooftop Bar downtown, a limousine service and an e-commerce merchandise shop.
It started on New Year’s Eve 2019 when Corzine bought a vintage Cadillac limo.
“I just thought it was super cool — so did everybody else,” Corzine said. “When I got hurt, I started renting out the Cadillac … I started Cowboys and Cadillacs Limo Service. “From there, everybody seemed to really love the name that I (came) up with, and it had not been trademarked, so I purchased all the trademarks for it and trademarked Cowboys and Cadillacs.”
The limo service wasn’t heavily advertised and was mostly limited to friends and family.
Additionally, Corzine started to help with merchandising for the National Finals Rodeo because a family member did the organization’s merchandise manufacturing.
His work with the merchandise company would take him to Nashville, where he would stay at the Graduate Nashville.
The hotel had a white limousine rooftop bar modeled after Dolly Parton.
That experience at the high-end rooftop bar sparked an idea.
“I was like, ‘We already own some buildings downtown’ … my mom owns Red Stag and La Belle Vie … she owns the buildings,” Corzine said. “That’s when I kind of talked to her. I was like, ‘We own a lot of rooftops that are not being used in the middle of downtown,’ so that’s when I kind of pitched the idea and started the venture of the rooftop bar.”
Once Corzine realized this idea could become a reality, he stopped his work in the clothing and limo services in order to start a lifestyle brand. He plans to launch all three fully-fledged services at once.
According to Corzine, the Seguin Beauty School building on the other side of Red Stag was also purchased; La Belle Vie will move into the beauty school’s building.
Cowboys and Cadillacs will be moving into what will be La Belle Vie’s old building, and the rooftop bar will take up the rooftops of all three buildings.
Corzine said the business will have a fall opening if everything goes according to plan.
“We have all of our glassware shipped in from Germany, and then it is locally, here in New Braunfels, hand-sandblasted with our logo in it,” Corzine said. “We are using local artisans to build everything in the bar as well, so we work with a local mother and daughter that have built our pecan liquor lockers … with inlay turquoise, so we’re working with a lot of local artisans that really do amazing work to make some really nice things that are a little bit different and custom to what we are trying to offer.”
The e-commerce and office side of Cowboys and Cadillacs will be located on the third floor of the Red Stag building.
Although the limo service will also run out of the downtown office space, the limos will be parked offsite.
“For the limo company, we will pick you up and drop you off wherever’s requested … you will be able to contact us and see everything from a central (location),” Corzine said. “We do have a very nice website being built, so e-commerce, all our information and rental bookings and information will all be on the same website, so you can one-stop shop all online.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.