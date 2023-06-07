Local school districts have begun offering free meals for children this summer.
New Braunfels Independent School District will offer free breakfast and lunch for any child under 18 at four school cafeterias:
— Voss Farms Elementary (2510 Pahmeyer Road). Meals will be served Monday through Thursday from now until June 29. Breakfast is set to be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
— New Braunfels High School (2551 Loop 337 N). Meals are scheduled to be served Monday through Thursday from now until June 29. Breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
— New Braunfels Middle School (608 Settlers Crossing). Meals will be served Monday through Thursday from June 13 to June 30. Breakfast is set to be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
— Carl Schurz Elementary (633 W. Coll St.). Meals are slated to be served Monday through Friday from June 5 to July 28. Breakfast time is 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with lunch served from 11 a.m. to noon.
Adults accompanying the children need to check in at each school’s front office.
Children must eat their meals at the school.
Comal Independent School District will have free breakfast and lunch for children at two locations during the month of June.
— Church Hill Middle School (1275 N Business 35, New Braunfels). Meals are set to be served Monday through Thursday from now through June 22, with breakfast scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon.
— Morningside Elementary (3855 Morningside Dr., New Braunfels). Meals are set to be served Monday through Thursday from now through June 29, with breakfast scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon.
