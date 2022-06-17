COVID-19 local hospitalizations and new cases continued to rise this week compared to the prior week, according to Comal County data.
Comal County hospitals cared for 15 COVID-19 patients over the seven-day collection period from June 10-16, an increase of five from the previous week.
State data indicated at least 1,638 patients were hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infections on Monday, up 375 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 2.8% of total hospital beds statewide.
Health officials reported 230 new local COVID-19 cases this week, up five from the week before, bringing the total number in the county to 31,878 since the pandemic arrived locally 27 months ago.
On Tuesday, officials reported 6,862 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 6,976, an increase of 567 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The county’s death toll remained at 553, with no deaths reported this week.
The number of fatalities was unchanged from the seven-day average a week ago. According to state data, 86,922 people testing positive for the virus have died in Texas.
According to state data, 65.17% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stands at 65.83%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 58.6%.
Comal County’s daily virus data is available at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment by calling 830-221-1150. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for adults and children, visit www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St. Residents can book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
