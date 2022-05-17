Lonestar 24 Hour Emergency Room recently donated medical supplies to Ukraine for use by the military and critical care hospitals in the war-torn country.
Lonestar 24 connected with an Austin emergency room physician volunteering with the Ukrainian foundation Fundacja Od Granicy Do Mieszkania (From the Border to the Flat).
Last month, Dr. Austin Potter traveled to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.
When he returned to Texas, Potter asked freestanding emergency rooms in the region if they had any medical supplies they could donate. Lonestar 24 heard the call and felt compelled to help.
According to Lonestar 24 Medical Director Dr. Gerardo Ortiz, the medical goods included trauma and mass casualty supplies to treat Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the war that began in late February when Russian forces invaded their eastern neighbor.
“We prioritized it with bleeding control, infection control and wound care supplies,” Ortiz said. “We sent central lines which are used for deep IV (intravenous) access, chest tubes which are for collapsed lungs or bleeding lungs. We started with the things we had duplicates of, just because we needed to make sure we still had what we needed and prioritize it based on that.”
Ortiz added that the supplies would also be used for military personnel to use in the field.
“What they’re trying to do is give the soldiers field packs that have tourniquets and coagulating agents for bleeding and wound care,” he said. “That’s the goal because they can’t just stop and go back and get help, so we try to give them supplies to care for themselves in the field. We are very proud to see our supplies get to the people who need them.”
Potter arrived recently in Warsaw, Poland, with three large boxes of donated medical supplies.
The supplies were then sent over the border from Poland into Ukraine.
“These supplies are desperately needed, and I am so thankful to Lonestar for their support,” Potter said. “Some of the supplies are being split between the Ukrainian military and Ukrainian hospitals. One of the Ukrainian military’s warehouses with medical supplies was bombed, so they are extremely thankful for the donation.”
