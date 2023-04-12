Election Day is fast approaching, and local voters will have at least two opportunities to hear for candidates vying for city offices and school board positions.
New Braunfels Conservatives will host a debate for the city’s candidates for mayor on Monday, April 17.
The event at the Columbus Club Hall on 111 Landa Street in New Braunfels will begin with a meet-the-candidate fair from 5 to 6 p.m.
The meeting will gavel in at 6 p.m., and the debate will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Braunfels Mayor candidates for the May 6 election are Neal Linnartz, Edward Martinez Jr., George Green, and Michael Alexander French.
All four candidates have been invited to participate in the event, according to New Braunfels Conservatives.
Political consultant Luke Macias will moderate the debate.
The event will feature questions that candidates submitted to be asked of each other, as well as audience questions and a lightning round of questions from Macias.
To reserve a seat, email reservations@newbraunfelsconservatives.com or susan@susannarvaiz.com.
On Tuesday, April 18, the Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association will host a candidates forum at the Brauntex Theater at 290 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.
Tickets for the candidate forum are $10 and may be purchased online.
The event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. will feature city and school board candidates.
In addition to the mayoral race, New Braunfels voters will have Mary Ann Labowski and Bently C. Paiz on the ballot for the District 5 City Council seat.
April Ryan, Steven Voges, and James Blakey are vying for the District 6 City Council seat.
In the election for the New Braunfels Independent School District board of trustees, Falon Cochran, Kimberly Goodwin, and Bill Lewis are vying for the at-large seat.
Incumbent John Tucker will face Jackie Sanders in the District 4 race.
Incumbent Nancy York is unopposed in the District 2 contest.
In the Comal Independent School District board election, incumbent Russ Garner will face Garrison G. Maurer in the Single-Member District 4 race.
Chamber Blue Coats with the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce who attend the forum and wear their blue coats will receive two attendance credits.
Early voting begins on Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2.
Election Day is Saturday, May 6.
The Herald-Zeitung will soon publish articles about the individual city and school board races.
