Ray Still could have been an executive in the hospitality industry. He could have stayed in Houston, continued his work at a successful church, and had season tickets and perfect attendance at Astro home games.
Ray Still, however, has a calling that led him to his profession and, fortunately for us, to New Braunfels. Because of the impact he continues to make on our community, the Braunfels Foundation Trust recognizes him as a Living Legend of New Braunfels.
Ray Burton Still was born in Houston. His father, Ross, was a World War II veteran who worked for the railroad. His mother, Nedra, managed their loving Christian household and raised her six children in church. The baby of the family, Ray attended high school at Broadway Baptist School where he played basketball and was team captain. Most significantly, Ray would meet his high school sweetheart and wife of 42 years, Sandra Pullen, at Broadway. Shortly after graduation, Ray and Sandra married and Ray enrolled at San Jacinto Junior College. He also got a part-time job working at the upscale Adam’s Mark Hotel. The experience at Adam’s Mark almost led Ray into the field of hospitality, but God had other plans.
A few years later, while taking classes at the University of Houston, Ray became Assistant Pastor and then Senior Pastor at Broadway Baptist Church. One day, he got a call to interview for the job as pastor at a fledgling church in New Braunfels. He was not initially inclined to interview for the job at Oakwood Baptist Church. Pastor Ray was very happy at Broadway. It was a great church with great people and both Ray and Sandra’s families lived in Houston. He was involved in Rotary and with numerous other organizations. The idea of moving to the little town of New Braunfels to a church with 140 or so congregants just didn’t seem to be the right move. The Stills, however, did agree to come to New Braunfels for an interview. It wasn’t until Bill Morton, a search committee member and 2022 Living Legend, shared the vision of what Oakwood could be that Ray answered the call, took the job, and moved to New Braunfels.
Pastor Ray has been at Oakwood for nearly thirty years and, during this time and through his leadership, the Church has grown both in congregants and in outreach. He established a counseling center that handles over 3,000 sessions annually to the Oakwood, New Braunfels, and surrounding communities. Oakwood’s Heart of Hope Christmas program provides families in our community with dinner, coats, bags of groceries and gifts for the kids.
Pastor Ray has been a Trustee on the McKenna Hospital Board and was a founding member of the McKenna Foundation Trust. He served on the boards of Christus Santa Rosa Systems, Howard Payne University, New Braunfels Christian Ministries, and Houston Baptist University.
In 2008, he led the effort to establish New Braunfels Christian Ministries and its Volunteers in Medicine Clinic. The clinic, which partners with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital New Braunfels and Resolute Health Hospital of the Baptist Health System provides quality medical and dental care at no cost to local uninsured residents of New Braunfels and Comal County.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust is not the first to recognize Ray Still’s contributions to his community. In 2018, he received the Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio Spirit of Health Award which is given yearly to an organization or individual who has had a significant impact on community health. Pastor Ray was honored for his leadership in efforts that resulted in healthy snacks and meals being provided daily to more than 250 under-resourced students from elementary schools through the Kids’ Club program, for championing the Kids’ Club Garden which provides fresh produce for Kids’ Club meals, students’ families, and Volunteers in Medicine patients. He initiated the New Braunfels Christian Ministries Harvest Food Pantry to provide groceries for families of school-age children.
A supporter of Communities in Schools, Pastor Ray has participated in the Dining with the Stars events for numerous years.
Ray Still has also led our city while serving as Chairman of the 2013 Bond Advisory Committee, the 2019 Bond Advisory Committee, and currently as Chair of the 2023 Bond Advisory Committee.
In 2020, Pastor Ray was announced at the 101st Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Banquet as the winner of the Besserung Award, the outstanding citizen recognition for distinguishing himself while providing his time, talent, and expertise during those bond issue efforts. He was also awarded the Chamber’s Chair of the Board Award in 2018 in the field of community development.
Ray and Sandra have one son, Mitchell, and a daughter-in-law, Alicia. Ray Still practices what he preaches on Sunday mornings and for that, The Braunfels Foundation Trust gives thanks to the Lord above on behalf of a grateful community.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust celebrates the Living Legends of New Braunfels at a luncheon on Oct. 3 at the McKenna Center. Tickets are available at https://2022nblegends.eventbrite.com. For more information contact Debbie Meek at bftdebbie@outlook.com or 830-708-2906.
