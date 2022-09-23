The fabric of New Braunfels is a patchwork of community service pieced together by numerous dedicated citizens and volunteers. Since he arrived in New Braunfels in 1974 to take the reins of Mission Valley Textile Mills, Bill Dodd Morton’s service and contributions have uniquely strengthened our community’s fabric. To recognize his service, The Braunfels Foundation Trust has named him a Living Legend of New Braunfels.
Bill Dodd Morton was born in on Sand Mountain in Boaz, Alabama, in 1932. He grew up in agricultural area with ideal farmland where cotton was king. When he wasn’t busy picking cotton, he was in school in Boaz where he played basketball and was president of his class.
After his high school graduation, Bill left for Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, where he enrolled in the Army’s Reserved Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program, studied Accounting, and soon earned a Bachelor or Arts degree in Business Administration. During this time, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Nell Goss, and began a two-year Army commitment starting at Fort Sill and ending in Germany where he specialized in Field Artillery and specifically Howitzers.
Returning home to civilian life, Bill and Nell settled in Lindell, Georgia. Bill got a job at a local textile mill while working on his second degree from Auburn, this time in Engineering.
With two degrees under his belt, Bill applied to and was accepted at one of the largest textile companies in the United States, West Point-Pepperell.
In 1972, Bill and Nell, son Mark, and daughter, Stacey, moved to New Braunfels. West-Point Pepperell wanted Bill to assume the responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer and President of their newly acquired plant, Mission Valley Textile Mills. “The Mill,” as it was known to locals, was a vitally important thread in the economic fabric of New Braunfels. Opening in 1921 as the Planters and Merchants Mill, it was Comal County’s largest employer for much of its life.
When Bill assumed the job as CEO, the Mill was still crucial to our local economy and known for producing, among other materials, the denim used in making Levi jeans. It was the largest textile producer in Texas with all operations under one roof: raw cotton would come in at one end of the plant and leave as rolls of fabric at the other.
In 1989, however, the future of the Mill was in jeopardy and its 800 local jobs were hanging by a thread. Bill worked tirelessly over a period of several years to find a group of partners who invested in and ultimately saved the Mill from closure. In an article in the San Antonio Express and News, Chamber President Michael Meek was quoted as saying that: “It was really their love of the community that made them work so hard to save the plant.”
Bill Morton’s other contributions to our community include serving a six-year period on the board of McKenna Hospital and for a short time, acting as the hospital’s interim chief executive officer.
To assure the expansion of needed medical services to our community, Bill helped negotiate the sale of the McKenna Hospital to Christus Santa Rosa and establish the McKenna Foundation Trust for the distribution of grant monies to non-profit organizations and for other community endeavors.
During this time, Bill and others volunteered to begin a new church in New Braunfels. After meeting in schools and offices, a small structure, Oakwood Baptist Church, was built on Loop 337. Among his many other accomplishments, Bill was instrumental in hiring a young Houstonian and 2022 Living Legend, Ray Still, to be its pastor. Bill served as deacon and is still active at Oakwood.
Bill also served on the1995 Sesquicentennial Steering Committee, on the Brauntex Theatre Board, and was a member of the Citizen’s Police Academy. He has volunteered as a Child Advocate with the CASA organization since his retirement. Bill served as Past President of the Comal County United Way, as Past Chairman and Board Director of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, as Past President New Braunfels Manufacturer’s Association, and as Vice President of the New Braunfels Infrastructure Improvement Corporation.
In 2003, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce named him to the Hall of Honor award for his community involvement.
After the death of Nell in 2014, Bill began a new chapter in his life with his marriage to Jan Kotylo and the blending of two families that includes two sons, four grandchildren, and two great grandsons. The Braunfels Foundation Trust is grateful that Bill Morton wove his life into the fabric of our community. We are richer and stronger for it.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust celebrates the Living Legends of New Braunfels at a luncheon on Oct. 3 at the McKenna Center. Tickets are available at https://2022nblegends.eventbrite.com. For more information contact Debbie Meek at bftdebbie@outlook.com or 830-708-2906.
