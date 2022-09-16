As the former Director of the Sophienburg Museum and in dozens of various volunteer roles over the years, Linda Dietert has told the stories of her beloved hometown of New Braunfels. Currently, she is telling the stories of the women and children of the Republic of Texas at the new Republic of Texas Museum in Austin where she serves as committee chair. Linda Dietert is a teacher, a historian, an extraordinary volunteer, and now a Braunfels Foundation Trust Living Legend.
Linda Kay Pfannstiel Dietert is a local girl and a fifth generation New Braunfelser and Texan. The youngest of four children, Linda grew up in the 1852 fachwerk house in Comaltown where she and her husband live today. When Linda was sixteen, her mother died leaving her to help care for her father and grandfather. She worked almost continuously during her high school years – waiting tables at the original Krause’s Café and writing orders for senior rings at the Overall Company. In 1968, while teaching lessons in the Jaycees’ summer swimming program, Linda met a young Canyon Cougar named Mike Dietert who she would marry several years later.
Linda graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1968 where she was a member of the Unicorn Band, a twirler, and drum major. In 1972, Linda graduated from Southwest Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Education and began teaching the second grade at Goodwin Elementary.
Linda left teaching after son, Brandon, was born and later took the job as Executive Director of the Sophienburg Museum and Archives. She was the Museum’s director twice in her career, and during her tenure, the Museum moved from the original building on the corner of Coll and Academy to its present location in the old city library.
Linda later taught at First Protestant Preschool for several years and was the preschool’s director. She was involved with the Children’s Museum of New Braunfels where she worked on programming and exhibits. She also served as the Museum’s director and managed the Museum’s moves from the Krueger Chevrolet building, two moves at the Marketplace, and Courtyard Shopping center.
Daughter Allison was born in 1979, and as the children grew, Linda became involved at their schools serving as president of the Seele Elementary, New Braunfels Junior High and City Council PTAs as well as Unicorn Band Booster President.
Centered around history, her volunteer life mirrored her professional life. A three-year president of the New Braunfels Conservation Society, Linda was key to the Comal Independent School District donating the 1870 hand-hewn limestone Church Hill School to the Conservation Society.
Linda is a founding member of the Heritage Society and docent at the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture. Folkfest was the brainchild of Linda and 2010 Living Legend, Bobbie Purdum. Linda chaired and was the parade Grand Marshall of the Kindermasken Parade and Ball event, one of New Braunfels’ oldest heritage traditions.
During the 1970s through the 1990s, the original New Braunfels Civic Center was home to the Heritage Exhibit which presented displays of the history of New Braunfels. Linda worked on every one of the Heritage Exhibits and was Heritage Exhibit Chair in 1990.
Linda served on the first New Braunfels Historic Landmark Commission in the 1970s and in 2008. She also volunteered on the Downtown Development Board, the Downtown Design Review Committee, the Landa Park Design Committee, and served as Comal County Aggie Moms President. During the recent city of New Braunfels’ 175th Anniversary, Linda worked on numerous projects celebrating that milestone event.
Linda currently serves on the Comal County Historical Commission and is 50-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and a member of First Protestant Church where she has played the handbells for 35 years.
Linda is a past president and member of the Ferdinand Lindheimer Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. At the state level, Linda has made dozens of trips up IH 35 to Austin serving as Committee Chair and designing the new Republic of Texas Museum.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust is not the first organization to recognize Linda’s impressive volunteer resume. The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce inducted her into the Hall of Honor and she was twice awarded their Chair of the Board Award for historic preservation and again for Education.
Linda, and Mike, a 2018 Living Legend, are one of only four couples who have been recognized as Living Legends. Linda and Mike are parents to Brandon and Allison and are grandparents of four. The Braunfels Foundation is thankful that Linda Dietert continues to tell the stories of New Braunfels and our great state for the generations to come.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust celebrates the Living Legends of New Braunfels at a luncheon on October 3rd at the McKenna Center. Tickets are available at https://2022nblegends.eventbrite.com. For more information contact Debbie Meek at bftdebbie@outlook.com or 830-708-2906.
