When Brady Smith was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes as a result of complications from COVID-19 it was difficult to adapt to his new reality.
The now 9-year-old had to watch everything he ate, was constantly bruised when checking his blood sugar levels, could no longer engage in certain sports and had to limit his swim time — something he looked forward to every summer.
“He was really upset at the beginning, really angry and really mad that he had this — he was thinking he did something wrong,” said Kimberly Baggett-Smith, the boy’s mother. “(He was) just really frustrated that he couldn’t just be a free child.”
Baggett-Smith, who works as a special education teacher at Freiheit Elementary School, couldn’t stand seeing her child feel bad any longer, and knew she had to do something.
Determined to give her son back what was suddenly lost, Baggett-Smith began researching alternative methods for monitoring his symptoms and stumbled upon diabetic alert dogs.
The less invasive method would allow her son to do all the things he wanted and grant him a sense of normalcy, but the training came at a steep cost Baggett-Smith had no way to pay for.
That’s when Baggett-Smith started a GoFundMe page.
“It was kind of like my last resort trying to get my son (this dog) because my son really wanted this,” Baggett-Smith said. “He really hates the diabetes. He doesn’t want anyone to really know about it, he doesn’t like when his monitor goes off and he doesn’t like anyone hearing about it — he just wants to feel like a normal child … He’s had to grow up a lot and be very mature for his age already.”
The GoFundMe page received a lot of support from teachers and family, but it is nowhere near the cost of the $10,000 training.
Knowing she had to do everything in her power to make it happen, Baggett-Smith turned to the New Braunfels Evening Lions Club for help to get the word out.
After learning more, the New Braunfels Evening Lions Club decided to do so much more.
“We will do this for this lady,” said Paul Drush, a member of the Lions Club. “One way or another I’m going to make sure that this lady gets the entire amount paid for, and that was my goal — I want this to happen.”
The New Braunfels Evening Lions put up $2,500.
Knowing they needed more, they reached out to the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club, along with the Canyon Lake and Garden Ridge Lions Clubs to match the donation.
Collectively they raised $10,000 and Ranger, the dark-colored goldendoodle, began training at Dog Training Elite San Antonio in late December.
“When they gave me the word that they were going to pay the money to get him trained I cried — I couldn’t believe it and my son couldn’t believe it,” Baggett-Smith said. “We had worked for a year for this and for these people to come in who didn’t know us at all … to come and support that’s pretty amazing.”
Baggett-Smith and her son finally got to meet the members of the Lions Club who made the extraordinary gift possible during a Lions Club meeting at the beginning of January.
Not only did the Lions Club get to meet the family, they also got to meet Ranger.
“I felt like they were family already,” Baggett-Smith said. “They all came up to us and they were excited. We brought the dog so they could see him and (show off) all of his training that he’s been doing. Just the support they had for us and even just support beyond just helping us get the dog … (showed) they really do care, and they want to help their community.”
Along with working with local elementary schools to perform vision and hearing screenings, the Lions Clubs also use fundraising to support the Texas Lions Camps — one camp session is designed for kids with diabetes.
The Lions Clubs had one last gift for the boy — a trip to the camp.
“Not only did the kid now have that dog, he’s going to go to camp, too,” Drush said. “His response was, ‘I didn’t know there were other kids out there like me.’”
Brady will attend the camp in July.
Ranger just received his first service dog vest and will continue training for another year or two before stepping up to provide life-saving services for Brady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.