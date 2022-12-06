The local Walmart transformed into a winter wonderland for the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club Kids Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The event was hosted at Walmart by Lions Club members, volunteers and the Leos — a Lions Club affiliate of students.
Lions Club member Mike Stallings said the group works with Communities in Schools to identify local families in need.
Each child receives a $70 gift card to buy gifts for their family.
The volunteers help children shop for gifts and wrap presents.
One participant named Justin eagerly wrapped gifts he had picked out for his mother and niece.
“I can’t tell you what they are,” he said, carefully taping the colorful wrapping paper and writing their names. “It’s a surprise.”
Each family also receives a $50 gift card for groceries, a free breakfast, and a visit with Santa.
Money for the event came from the club’s yearlong fundraising.
The event served 55 kids this year.
“Sometimes you do a project and you walk away and you’re not really sure how much you helped,” Stallings said. “But this is one of those where you can actually see it.”
