I wanted to take the opportunity this month to highlight the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (NBEDC), its history, and just a few of the projects that it has supported over the years.
Economic Development Corporations (EDCs) were originally created by the Texas Legislature in 1989 as a way for communities to be competitive in economic development, and there are currently 725 EDCs across the state. The City of New Braunfels created its NBEDC (also known as the 4B Board) in 1995, with the focus on improving quality of life for New Braunfels residents by making strategic investments that benefit the entire community. Those improvements would then attract and retain more jobs with higher wages, maximizing sales tax revenue while also diversifying and expanding the local economy.
The NBEDC is funded by 3/8 of a cent from sales tax collected in the City of New Braunfels, generating funds for a variety of initiatives to attract new businesses, support existing ones, and enhancing the overall economic climate and quality of life in New Braunfels.
Here are some key highlights:
Business attraction and expansion: The NBEDC has played a vital role in attracting new businesses to the area and supporting the expansion of existing businesses by offering incentives and assistance programs. Examples include:
— Continental Automotive, which located their research and development division here as well as manufacturing for their high-tech autonomous driving division.
— Canadian General Tower (CGT), which manufactures fabrics and films for the automotive industry.
— Rush Enterprises, which headquarters in New Braunfels for their 200+ commercial truck dealerships.
— TaskUs, which provides customer support to high tech companies.
Bringing in new businesses, and growing existing ones, provides employment opportunities for the local workforce, reduces unemployment rates, diversifies the business environment, enhances the stability and resiliency of the local economy, and improves the overall economic well-being of the community, making it less vulnerable to economic downturns, ensuring a more sustainable and balanced economic base for the city.
Workforce development: Recognizing the importance of a skilled workforce in attracting businesses, the NBEDC has collaborated with the Central Texas Technology Center, Texas Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME), and, most recently, Texas State Technical College, to develop training programs and initiatives that align with the needs of employers. By fostering a skilled labor pool, the NBEDC has strengthened the city’s competitiveness and ability to attract high-quality jobs.
Infrastructure and site development: Investments in infrastructure projects makes it easier for businesses to establish their operations in New Braunfels. The NBEDC has invested in the development and improvement of industrial parks, business centers, and other commercial spaces, like Holcan Industrial Park (formerly known as Titan Industrial Park), Stream Office and Warehouse development, and the South Castell Project. Initiatives like these not only attract new businesses, but also improve the overall business environment in New Braunfels.
Small business support: NBEDC also recognizes the importance of small businesses in the local economy and has implemented programs and initiatives to nurture small business creation, support their growth, and enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in New Braunfels. This is done primarily through the SPARK Small Business Development Center which provides access to resources, counseling, and networking opportunities. Helping local entrepreneurs thrive and grow their businesses adds to the vitality of the small business sector, which is often a significant driver of job creation and innovation.
Quality of life: Finally, and my personal favorite, are quality of life projects that make New Braunfels a better for residents. Some examples of NBEDC-supported quality of life projects include the downtown restrooms and sidewalks, sports fields, parks, the golf course, the airport, Das Rec, and Loop 337. These projects are where the majority of NBEDC dollars go, directly benefiting residents and attracting employers to our amazing city.
As you can see, the NBEDC uses sales tax dollars to benefit those who live here, and the success of those initiatives results in increased tax revenue for the city. This additional revenue can be used to invest in public infrastructure, public safety, and other essential services, benefiting the entire community. A thriving business community encourages community development, more investments, and local philanthropy, all of which make New Braunfels a great place to live and work.
(2) comments
Sherry,
Your argument is a bit shortsighted. If it was so bad, then why did you move here? Canyon Lake had a meth problem, a crime problem, and a traffic problem long before you moved there. Those are not homeless encampments; they are trailer homes. Not everyone can afford an $800000 home.
I would like to hear about all of the negatives all the economic development in New Braunfels has brought about… traffic, crime, destruction of natural habitat, fees for using Landa park amenities ( picnic tables), overcrowding everywhere you go, water shortages and natural waterways polluted, explosive housing prices, homeless encampments….. on and on—how much economic development is worth the quality of life New Braunfels has enjoyed for many, many years..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.