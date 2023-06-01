My name is Neal Linnartz and it is a pleasure to serve as the newly elected mayor of the City of New Braunfels. It is an honor to serve this community, which is rich in history, diversity, and potential. I want to thank the New Braunfels Herald Zeitung for giving me an opportunity each month to share my thoughts and perspectives on local issues, committees, and events happening in the City of New Braunfels. This first message is simply one of thanks for electing me as your mayor, and to share a little bit more about my background and goals for the city.
First and foremost, let me express my deep appreciation to all of you who placed your trust in me and granted me the privilege of leading this remarkable city. Your faith in my abilities and commitment fuels my determination to work tirelessly on your behalf, ensuring that New Braunfels thrives in the years to come.
I was born in New Braunfels at what was McKenna Memorial Hospital and what is now Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. I graduated from Canyon High School, received my bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, and earned my law degree from St. Mary’s University. My wife, Teresa, works at the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and I have a small law firm in New Braunfels, the Law Office of Roy Neal Linnartz, PLLC. My dog, Hope, loves going to work with me each day and greeting clients. When we aren’t working, my wife and I enjoy volunteering our time and serving our wonderful community.
New Braunfels possesses a unique charm that captivates residents and visitors alike. Our city’s heritage, deeply rooted in German and Mexican traditions, intertwines seamlessly with the modern spirit of innovation and growth. From the enchanting beauty of the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers to the bustling downtown district, we have a tapestry of experiences that make this community exceptional.
As your mayor, my vision for New Braunfels is one of unity and collaboration. I believe that by harnessing the collective strength and talents of our diverse population, we can build a brighter future together. I am committed to fostering an environment that welcomes all voices and perspectives, ensuring that every resident feels heard, valued, and empowered. It is cooperation and collaboration with other local entities that brought about the now-expanded Loop 337, Das Rec, and additional athletic facilities around town, just to name a few.
I will work diligently to enhance the quality of life for all citizens. We will invest in infrastructure and sustainable initiatives to address the challenges of a growing city, while preserving our natural surroundings. Additionally, we will foster an environment that attracts new businesses and encourages entrepreneurship, creating job opportunities and economic prosperity for our community.
To achieve these goals, I urge every citizen to actively engage in the civic life of our city. Your participation, ideas, and involvement are crucial in shaping the policies and decisions that impact our collective future. Together, we can accomplish great things.
I pledge to lead with transparency, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility. I am committed to open communication where your concerns are heard and addressed. I eagerly await the opportunity to listen to your ideas, collaborate on solutions, and celebrate the successes of our community.
During my campaign, I outlined some priorities: managing growth by alleviating traffic and improving utility infrastructure; keeping New Braunfels safe by supporting our police, fire, and EMS; and preserving our culture and history by preserving historic structures, using zoning to protect our uniqueness, and supporting our local cultural events. I look forward to sharing information and my thoughts on these topics each month, among other things going on in our great city.
Together, we will create a New Braunfels that is equitable, compassionate, and prosperous for all.
Thank you, once again, for entrusting me with the honor of serving as your mayor. The journey ahead may have its challenges, but I am confident that with your support, we will overcome them and build a future that we can all be proud of.
