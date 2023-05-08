New Braunfels voters elected a new mayor during the May 6 election and will send one city council seat to a runoff, according to unofficial results from the Comal County Elections Office.
A total of 15,354 people cast their ballots — about 10.2% of registered voters for this election.
The mayoral race in the City of New Braunfels had a total of 6,324 ballots cast and resulted in a victory for Neal Linnartz with 3,540 votes (55.98%).
Michael Alexander French received 1,716 votes (27.13%), George Green received 788 votes (12.46%) and Edward Martinez Jr. received 280 votes (4.43%).
Mary Ann Labowski won the race for New Braunfels City Council’s District 5 seat with 621 votes, or 79.92%, out of the total 777 votes. Bently C. Paiz received 156 votes, or 20.08% of the total vote.
The District 6 council seat is slated for a runoff election between April Ryan and Steven Voges.
Ryan received a total of 357 votes out of the 763-vote total, which resulted in only 46.79% of the vote. Voges received 217 votes (28.44%), while incumbent James Blakey received 189 votes (24.77%).
Two new members will join the New Braunfels Independent School District board of trustees.
NBISD voters elected Kimberly Goodwin to the at-large seat. Goodwin received 2,208 votes, or 51.9% of the vote. Bill Lewis received 1,302, or 30.61% of the vote, and Falon Cochran received 744 votes, or 17.49% of the vote.
Jackie Sanders ousted incumbent John E. Tucker in the NBISD single member District 4 race.
Sanders received 345 votes (63.07%) and Tucker received 202 votes (36.93%).
Incumbent Nancy York ran unopposed in the NBISD single member District 2 race, and received 388 votes.
Comal Independent School District voters re-elected Russ Garner to the single-member District 4 seat.
Garner received 1,303 votes, or 63.78% of the vote. Challenger Garrison G. Maurer received 740 votes, or 36.22% of the vote.
