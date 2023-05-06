Candidates Forum

The Comal County Elections Office released its final ballot count at 10:37 p.m. Saturday night, which signaled a new mayor for New Braunfels, as well as positions on New Braunfels City Council and the New Braunfels and Comal ISD school boards.

Neal Linnartz cruised to victory in the New Braunfels mayoral race by collecting nearly 56% of the votes cast. His 3,540 total was more than twice that of runner-up Michael Alexander French.

Mary Ann Labowski claimed a city council win in District 5, while all three city bond propositions passed. The District 6 seat appears headed to a runoff.

Kimberly Goodwin and Jackie Sanders are set to be added to the NBISD Board of Trustees, while Russ Garner maintained his District 4 seat on the Comal ISD Board of Trustees.

The only bond proposition on the night to fail in Comal County was Comal ISD’s Proposition B, which was defeated soundly: 6,292 votes to 4,172. Both Proposition A and Proposition C passed for Comal ISD, though it was a close call for each. Prop A passed by 240 votes, while Prop C passed by 338 votes.

A more detailed look at each race will be available Monday, May 8 online and herald-zeitung.com and in the Tuesday, May 9 print edition.

Here are the final unofficial numbers:

New Braunfels Mayor

Neal Linnartz — 3,540

Michael Alexander French — 1,1716

George Green — 788

Edward Martinez Jr. — 280

NB City Council District 5

Mary Ann Labowski — 621

Bently Paiz — 156

NB City Council District 6

April Ryan — 357

Steven Voges — 217

James Blakey — 189

City of NB bond

Prop A

For — 4,660

Against — 1,883

Prop B

For — 3,711

Against — 2,814

Prop C

For — 3,607

Against — 2,918

NBISD at-large trustee

Kimberly Goodwin — 2,208

Bill Lewis — 1,302

Falon Cochran — 744

NBISD District 4 trustee

Jackie Sanders — 345

John E. Tucker — 202

NBISD District 2 trustee

Nancy York (unopposed) — 388

Comal ISD District 4 trustee

Russ Garner — 1,303

Garrison G. Mauer — 740

Comal ISD bond

Prop A

For — 5,357

Against — 5,117

Prop B

For — 4,172

Against — 6,292

Prop C

For — 5,395

Against — 5,057

