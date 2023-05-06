The Comal County Elections Office released its final ballot count at 10:37 p.m. Saturday night, which signaled a new mayor for New Braunfels, as well as positions on New Braunfels City Council and the New Braunfels and Comal ISD school boards.
Neal Linnartz cruised to victory in the New Braunfels mayoral race by collecting nearly 56% of the votes cast. His 3,540 total was more than twice that of runner-up Michael Alexander French.
Mary Ann Labowski claimed a city council win in District 5, while all three city bond propositions passed. The District 6 seat appears headed to a runoff.
Kimberly Goodwin and Jackie Sanders are set to be added to the NBISD Board of Trustees, while Russ Garner maintained his District 4 seat on the Comal ISD Board of Trustees.
The only bond proposition on the night to fail in Comal County was Comal ISD’s Proposition B, which was defeated soundly: 6,292 votes to 4,172. Both Proposition A and Proposition C passed for Comal ISD, though it was a close call for each. Prop A passed by 240 votes, while Prop C passed by 338 votes.
A more detailed look at each race will be available Monday, May 8 online and herald-zeitung.com and in the Tuesday, May 9 print edition.
Here are the final unofficial numbers:
New Braunfels Mayor
Neal Linnartz — 3,540
Michael Alexander French — 1,1716
George Green — 788
Edward Martinez Jr. — 280
NB City Council District 5
Mary Ann Labowski — 621
Bently Paiz — 156
NB City Council District 6
April Ryan — 357
Steven Voges — 217
James Blakey — 189
City of NB bond
Prop A
For — 4,660
Against — 1,883
Prop B
For — 3,711
Against — 2,814
Prop C
For — 3,607
Against — 2,918
NBISD at-large trustee
Kimberly Goodwin — 2,208
Bill Lewis — 1,302
Falon Cochran — 744
NBISD District 4 trustee
Jackie Sanders — 345
John E. Tucker — 202
NBISD District 2 trustee
Nancy York (unopposed) — 388
Comal ISD District 4 trustee
Russ Garner — 1,303
Garrison G. Mauer — 740
Comal ISD bond
Prop A
For — 5,357
Against — 5,117
Prop B
For — 4,172
Against — 6,292
Prop C
For — 5,395
Against — 5,057
