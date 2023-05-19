Linda Maudean Wimberley, 76, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She was the beloved wife for 58 years to her loving husband, Glen Wesley Wimberley.
Linda was born November 3, 1946, in Hillsboro, Texas, to Elmer Ray and Ruby Constable. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Wheeler and her father, Ray Constable.
Linda is survived by her husband, Glen Wesley Wimberley, 4 daughters and their spouses, Stacey (Ronnie) Riggs, Mistey (Danny) Henslee, Keeley (Marc) Marini, and Brandey (Charlie) Orsag; sister, Jean Offerman; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Saturday May 20th, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please visit www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com to leave your condolences for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
