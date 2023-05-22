Sgt. Gander is a big, fluffy, black and white Newfoundland dog.
He’s also a great listener.
Every week, elementary school students read aloud to Sgt. Gander as part of Canine Classmates.
The literacy program is seeking more volunteers ahead of the next school year.
Donna Dishman, founder and CEO, has seen the program help hundreds of students improve their reading and develop self-esteem.
“A lot of times, we might have a child who has severe behavioral issues,” Dishman said. “But you bring in the puppy dog, and there’s immediately a sense of calm.”
The program structure is simple: children read one-on-one to a dog with a mentor once a week for 30 minutes.
The students work on word association and reading comprehension.
The program started in 2007, with one school and fewer than 30 students.
Now, Canine Classmates serves more than 400 children in Comal and New Braunfels ISDs.
Development director Alyson Martin said that little children like to use the dogs as pillows and hold their paws during reading.
“It’s something that they can relate to, especially if they have a dog at home,” Martin said. “And because it’s one-on-one, we are able to help the teachers identify other issues with these students.”
Reading to the dogs helps put the children at ease, which is a big part of the program’s success.
“We’ll do anything we can to make the child more comfortable,” Dishman said. “If the student is self-conscious about needing glasses for reading, we’ll even put ‘doggles’ on the dog. Anything to make the child want to read.”
Mentors and teachers evaluate the child’s reading progress throughout the year.
They often see big results.
Dishman recalls two local high school juniors who were part of Canine Classmates as first graders.
Both students were non-verbal with severe autism.
“Now, they get up at fundraising galas in front of 250 to 300 people and talk about how they were struggling readers, but through the dogs they started communicating and going back to class,” Dishman said.
There is a waiting list of elementary schools for Canine Classmates, and the team is eager to expand.
Participating dogs are strictly vetted, because the animals need to be comfortable around lots of small children.
Staff will work with interested volunteers to see if their own dogs are a good match.
Dishman “loans out” her Newfoundlands for the weekly sessions to volunteers without dogs.
Volunteers will have an orientation this summer before the program starts up again in the fall.
“So many of these kids don’t have role models in their lives,” Dishman said. “That mentor becomes that person that they start to trust — the vehicle is the dog.”
Volunteers interested in the program should email donna@canineclassmates.org or call 830-310-1779.
