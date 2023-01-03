“God’s light through color” is how Whitworth Stained Glass owner Jack Whitworth describes stained glasswork.
Despite Whitworth’s far-reaching work in the stained glass industry today, his journey started out with doing stained glass as a hobby.
After graduating from Southwest Texas in 1969, Whitworth married shortly after and joined the Air Force.
“We were stationed at the time in Florida, and my wife and I went to a little mall in Tallahassee,” Whitworth said. “There was a craft shop there, and it had some stained glass in it and a little kit to be able to put together a lamp….I did it, and I enjoyed it and, like I said, it was a hobby.”
After Whitworth got his master’s degree in systems management from the University of Southern California in 1973, he left the Air Force and worked for Texas Instruments.
Later that decade, Whitworth quit his job and bought a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store in his hometown of Kerrville, Texas.
In the 1980s, he sold his store and turned his stained glass hobby into his full-time job. Whitworth became an accredited member of the Stained Glass Association of America in 1988; however, there are hundreds of members in the association at different levels, and there are less than 50 accredited members.
Whitworth said there was a lot of construction in Kerrville around that time, with new buildings such as homes, churches and other establishments being erected. Whitworth talked to a gentleman building a Mexican restaurant who was planning on doing ironwork over the windows.
Whitworth brought up the idea of adding stained glass to the windows and was able to do so on 24 windows. The restaurant was Mamacitas, and Whitworth did the stained glass windows at all five locations.
In 2005, Whitworth moved to New Braunfels and continued working in stained glass. From 2009 to 2011, Whitworth became the president of the Stained Glass Association of America.
Besides making works of art, Whitworth Stained Glass also restores old ones.
Sophia Lind is under the apprenticeship of Whitworth and has worked at the establishment for three years.
“We do a lot of restoration here, a lot of custom work, but our focus is for the restoration over churches,” Lind said. “Cindy’s our resident painter; that’s Jack’s wife. All of the painting is done with a powder-like substance that will fire into the glass; you can scratch it, you can use cleaners on it, they will never come off…she’ll look at the patterns and figure out, like, what stippling they use and has the ability to just kind of deconstruct what they were originally doing. She’s been trained in a lot of classes, has different certifications specifically for stained glass painting.”
Along with restorations, Lind said that Whitworth is one of two stained glass appraisers in the United States. Jack said he started appraising stained glass around five years ago.
Whitworth is currently working on appraising an antique stained-glass window. The client who approached Whitworth told him that the window he wanted to be appraised had been in a crate for 40 years inside a barn. His mother left him this window in her will and wanted it to be appraised.
When asked about the condition of the window, the client was unsure; he hadn’t seen the window since it had been put in the crate. He did, however, know that the man who originally bought the window bought it at the World’s Fair in Chicago. This meant that the window was purchased in 1893, making it almost 130 years old.
The window was in North Dakota, so Whitworth had to take an enclosed trailer with about two inches of foam padding inside and meet with the client.
“We opened the box standing there together in North Dakota, and the window was just — wow,” Whitworth said. “The window had no broken pieces in it, which I find shocking because it had been taken all the way from Illinois to North Dakota and it had been in Chicago… and it is phenomenal, and it’s it is four feet by six feet.”
The window now sits in a backroom in Whitworth’s glass shop, waiting for its value to be assessed.
However, in the front room of Whitworth Stained Glass is the gallery where one item, in particular, is priceless.
Whitworth’s late mother loved pink and butterflies and at one end of the gallery hangs a pink Tiffany-style stained glass lamp with butterflies on it. With over 1,500 pieces of glass and 200 hours of labor put into it, a replica of the original piece will run you $18,000.
Although initially a gift to his mother in the mid-1980s, he hopes to have the original work for the rest of his life. Currently, Whitworth Stained Glass is going through changes. The business is moving to a new location.
“We’re going to have 4,000 square feet planned,” Whitworth said. “I thought, ‘Okay, it’s time to slow down, possibly.’ But it’s not…And I am developing really another business; it’s…dealing with a national opportunity… already facing the industry, that I will be able to hopefully have a positive impact for the entire industry of stained glass in the United States.”
According to Whitman, over 100,000 churches contacted him and asked for his help to set up new guidelines for appraising stained glass in the U.S. next year.
“For them to come to me and ask for help not only speaks well of what we do, but it also speaks well for the industry and the professionals within the industry,” Whitworth said.
The new location will have an appraisal office located on-site, along with a gallery to view and purchase pieces.
“I love the legacy of stained glass,” Whitworth said. “I am a Christian. I believe that stained glass enhances worship spaces as well as restaurants or homes… on the bottom of each [business] card, it says God’s light in color. And it’s not really incredible until you get the light through it, and then it changes continuously.”
The legacy of Whitworth Stained Glass will continue at its new location in Kayden Park.
