Four days into the event, CNN asked Danny Scheel his thoughts on the Flood of 2002.

“I’ve been here my entire life,” said Scheel, then Comal County judge, during an interview conducted as a helicopter filmed the rain-swollen Guadalupe River in New Braunfels. “I’ve been here for the ’52, the ’72 and the ’98 floods — but I’ve never seen anything that would come close to comparing with what I saw today.”

Twenty years ago the Guadalupe River still flowed at 80,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) after a water force twice as strong pushed over the Canyon Dam spillway July 4, 2002, washing away homes, but thankfully no lives, as it traveled into New Braunfels.

Resulting from days of rain west of Comal County, the event was only the latest in a series of floods that continue to this day. The event illustrated Mother Nature wouldn’t budge, and prodded city, county, state and federal officials into buyouts designed to move people out of one of the nation’s premiere locations for fatal flash flooding events.

Others believe nothing ventured is nothing gained.

“We watched flood videos online and realized that one of the videos was actually taken from what would become our front yard,” present-day Common Street resident Dwayne Waugh said. “Even with all (of the floodplain) information, we decided to buy the house — because we felt it was worth the risk to live in such a beautiful part of New Braunfels.”

The history

In today’s dollars, Canyon Dam has saved more than $2 billion in flood damage since the road leading to its creation began nearly 70 years ago. Without it, the 2002 flood would have wiped out properties extending to the Gulf of Mexico, which would have seen extensive damage in subsequent floods.

In the early 20th century, the lower Guadalupe River Basin, the area that’s now Canyon Lake, was especially prone to serious flooding. It was why Congress authorized Canyon Reservoir, with the lake and dam serving two purposes: flood control and water conservation.

Construction of Canyon Reservoir began on the upper Guadalupe River, at the northern edge of the Balcones Escarpment, in 1958.

Canyon Dam, completed in 1966, was designed to control flooding 1,432 square miles upstream and protect another 157,250 acres downstream. Canyon Lake has a water capacity of 382,000 acre-feet, a surface area of 8,230 acres, and 80 miles of shoreline. Its top flood control pool is 943 feet above mean sea level (msl); handling peak water flows of up to 50,000 cfs upstream and 30,000 cfs downstream.

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority owns water rights and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers controls operations of Canyon Lake, where Canyon Dam has proven effective in protecting the lower Guadalupe River Basin and providing water for hydroelectric plants downstream from New Braunfels.

In August 1978 about 40 inches of rain fell on the upper Guadalupe River Basin in just two days, with flows into Canyon Lake raging at 115,000 cfs and elevating the reservoir pool to a then-record 930.6 msl. But the dam prevented an estimated $24 million in downstream damages in that event, and GBRA added a hydroelectric facility at the dam in February 1989.

No one was prepared for six days and nearly 35 inches of rain that flooded the upper Guadalupe River Basin in 2002. A water force of 160,000 cfs swelled the reservoir to the still-record 950.32 msl, broke open the spillway and blasted through everything on its way downstream.

Creating the Gorge

On Thursday, county commissioners issued a proclamation commemorating the 2002 Flood and creation of Canyon Lake Gorge. Flows over the spillway estimated at 67,000 cfs and higher carved a mile-long canyon through the limestone that was several hundred yards wide and in some areas more than 50 feet deep.

In their 2010 study, Michael Lamb of the California Institute of Technology and Mark Fonstad of Texas State University documented the dramatic transformation of the water through Guadalupe River Valley that formed the canyon in just three days.

On Nov. 29, 2005, GBRA and USACE representatives signed an agreement that formed the Canyon Lake Gorge as an educational and natural resource.

The Gorge Preservation Society today is a non-profit organization with volunteers from Comal County and surrounding areas who have spent a combined 28,500 hours in promoting the site as a unique natural phenomenon.

Over the past 20 years the Gorge has provided educational and recreational benefits for citizens and annually attracts hundreds of tourists, educators, researchers and naturalist to the area.

On June 28, the Canyon Lake Chamber hosted a mixer commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the Flood of 2002 and creation of the Gorge, which unveiled the Canyon Lake Gorge Historical Exhibit, which will be on display at the site through Sunday.

Damage control

President George W. Bush on July 4, 2002 declared Comal and eight other Texas counties as federal disaster areas, making them eligible for federal relief funds.

Over the past 20 years, the city and county took steps to avert problems caused by catastrophic flooding. The 1998 flood caused $1.5 billion in damage throughout the region, but the 2002 flood stepped up flood control warning and mitigation efforts.

Towers along River Road and within city limits feature high-powered sirens and speakers that warn campers in low-lying areas and along the banks of the Guadalupe and Comal rivers to head to higher ground whenever floods appear imminent.

The Krueger Canyon Dam, officially titled the Dry Comal Creek Flood Retarding Structure, was completed in 2013. The $23 million concrete dam covers a quarter-mile and stands 86-feet high and is located off Farm-to-Market Road 482 west of New Braunfels.

Constructed on a dry tributary of Dry Comal Creek, the dam was designed to hold back fast-rising floodwaters in Dry Comal Creek that are released into the Comal River over days instead of hours. County Engineer Tom Hornseth noted similar structures proposed for the Guadalupe River watershed couldn’t be completely funded because they fell short of meeting stringent federal funding guidelines.

City efforts

Two years after the 1998 flood, the city adopted a flood recovery map that further identified previously flood prone areas not included in previous maps, and in 2002, approved an amended platting ordinance that redefined floodways as drainage easements.

In 2011 the city passed a new flood ordinance that required more stringent standards of developments located in floodways, and in 2012 the city joined the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System’s voluntary program that provides incentives for floodplain management activities that exceed minimum requirements.

In the last decade the city completed the South Tributary Flood Control Project and North Tributary Drainage Project. Both resulted in collecting water runoff from low-lying watershed areas prone to flooding.

Since 2002, state and federal programs led to buyouts of hundreds of properties – many in residential subdivisions near the Guadalupe River just north of the county fairgrounds that were damaged or threatened by both major floods.

FEMA redefined guidelines for properties incurring repetitive or severe losses of 50% or greater in flood events, and increased buyouts of low-lying properties. The agency’s continually updated floodplain maps have today all but ended residential floodplain habitation within county unincorporated areas and city limits.

“When my wife Kelly and I were thinking of buying our home on Common Street, I knew I would need an elevation certificate,” said Waugh, who took the risk of buying within the floodplain. “I work at a surveying company, so I did the calculation and realized our house was about 6½ feet below the base flood elevation.”

When Veramendi was proposed in 2011, city officials insisted the development include water detainment ponds and flood prevention measures. City voters approved millions in drainage improvements in the 2013 and 2019 bonds, and will consider more infrastructure proposals in the 2023 bond.

County efforts

Hornseth said the county’s latest flood plain maps were last updated in 2008. Comal County spent about $1.1 million buying out flood prone properties following the 2002 flood. Scheel, county judge from 1999-2011, said state law prohibits county regulation of exceeding those boundaries but credited Jack Colley, then the state’s director of emergency management, for helping ease rescue and recovery efforts following the 2002 flood and later the 2005 flood.

“He’s the one who helped us get funding through FEMA,” he said. “We had two days warning ahead of time and were able to evacuate everyone from River Road, using the sheriff’s department, Department of Public Safety and the police.

“We weren’t able to make people evacuate — but the state gave us helicopters that helped spot people and we were able to get supplies to them. But the big thing is that no one died or had serious injuries as a result of the 2002 flood.”

