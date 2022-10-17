For more than 40 years, a New Braunfels polka band has performed its blend of polkas, waltzes, schottisches and ballads inspired by the music of Germany and Eastern Europe for audiences across Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.
“The Oompahs,” a consortium of professional musicians who have also entertained audiences nationally and internationally on radio and television cable channels, will bring their unique talents and Oktoberfest-style music to Wurstfest next month.
The group began as “Oma and the Oompahs” with Pearly Sowell at the head as Oma, accompanied by the Oompahs — her son, David Smith, on the drums and friend, Bobby Owens, playing the tuba.
However, most people don’t know that the group came together by happenstance.
Smith said the band started when Sowell severely injured her back in a car accident.
A friend who knew she played the accordion when she was younger recommended playing again.
Sowell played accordion at the back of the Bavarian Village Restaurant until one evening when the owner made a mistake by double booking his band, which meant it would not be able to play the Saturday night gig.
At first, Sowell wasn’t initially interested in putting a band together. Still, when Smith returned from working the oil rigs in Wyoming and Owens returned after a stint in the Air Force, she changed her mind and performed that evening.
After that performance, they chose Oma and the Oompahs as the band’s moniker and would perform at the Bavarian Village Restaurant two or three times a week. The group also appeared on the PBS documentary “Accordion Dreams” and participated in making a tourism commercial.
“It was funny because they really focused on my step-dad and at the end held up a beer mug with his German hat and said ‘Prost’ (cheers),” Smith said. “Our friends from Germany would call us up and say we saw you on TV.”
Sowell retired from the group in 2018 at age 92 and passed the baton to her son. The “Oma” name was dropped, and “The Oompahs” continued performing.
Current members of the band include Smith, Shirley Johnson, Maria Mullins and Eddie Brown, who Smith says uniquely performs on sousaphone because he doesn’t have a right arm.
“He learned how to play (using his left hand to press down on the valves) because he plays the sousaphone backward on the right-handed instrument,” Smith said. “It’s amazing, and he was a four-year state tuba player in high school.”
Smith said he had known Johnson, the group’s accordion player, since she was a teenager and met Mullins, the group’s keyboard and xylophone player, five years ago during a fundraiser when he was revamping the group.
“Maria used to be a good church pianist, and I corrupted her by making her play polka music,” Smith said. “It’s all my fault, and I never even thought about that.”
Mullins said she had a concern when she auditioned.
“I don’t speak German and thought that was a problem,” Mullins said. “All the songs are in German, and they hoped they could teach me. I thought this could be fun. I went to his house for an audition, and Oma was there. I played the piano and sang a little, and they said I was in.”
Sowell might be 96 years old, but she still makes occasional guest appearances with the group by playing the piano as she can’t handle the accordion anymore.
“It’s very hard for her to play it,” Smith said. “If I put it on her and get her hands on the right keys because there are a lot of little black buttons on that one side, and if you hit the wrong ones, you’re totally off-key.”
When he was called up for Desert Storm, Owens left the group and then took on some civil service jobs in the Air Force. The band used temporary tuba players until Brown joined the group.
The two ladies in the group share a heritage connection that carries on their family traditions.
“Something kind of funny is my father and Shirley’s family are from Croatia, and part of our set, we sing Croatian songs because that’s the music our families sing together,” Mullins said.
Wurstfest fans can see The Oompahs perform on Nov. 6 at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Smith will teach kids how to perform German folk dances on Wednesday’s Student Day, Nov. 9, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:15-2:15 p.m.
“I used to do it all the time at the Bavarian Village, and I would teach the kids how to do these dances, and they just loved it,” Smith said. “They are like sponges, and these are busloads of kids that come from all over Texas that come to Student Day.”
For more information on the group and tour dates, call Mullins at 512-994-7149 or email maria.mullins@yahoo.com.
The Oompahs encourage people to visit their website at www.theoompas.com and their social media page at facebook.com/authenticgermanmusic, as well as their Instagram page @theoompahs.
