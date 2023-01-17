The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area is giving kids a chance to be part of politics before they’re even allowed to vote by letting them tell adults what time it is — election time.
For the May 6 election, the league wants students from Comal and Guadalupe counties to stretch their creativity and design posters urging residents to let their voices be heard by casting their votes.
Through the nonpartisan project the league is hoping to bring awareness to kids about why voting matters and how democracy works while encouraging them to register to vote when they come of age.
“We want to give youngsters a chance to think about why voting is important, about the fact that when their parents go vote they’re actually making decisions, or their vote is contributing to decisions that impact their life, too,” said Jerrie Champlin, president of the League of Women Voters of the Comal Area.
This is the second time the league has engaged students to learn about the right to vote and the importance of exercising it through the art project.
Held in 2019, the first iteration of the project called upon Comal ISD students to submit a work of art urging residents to cast their votes.
The league received 28 creative entries from seven different schools its first year and displayed the four winning posters at the Comal County elections office.
“We were just overwhelmed by the quality of the entries we got,” Champlin said.
For the project’s second go around the league wanted to expand its reach by adding Guadalupe County, and include home-schooled children and those attending private schools within participating counties.
To make the contest more accessible the league is setting up entry pickup at the local schools or can be dropped off at Mammen Family Public Library, Tye Preston Public Library and New Braunfels Public Library.
The contest is open to students from kindergarten through eighth grade in participating areas with winners in three grade brackets — kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grades and sixth through eighth grades.
Winning entries will be used by the League of Women Voters in their get-out-the-vote activities, and three winners will receive a $50 cash award with the overall winner receiving $100.
All entries submitted for judging must be the student’s original work, including digital art, and must contain the art contest’s name Be My Voice — VOTE!
“We’ll have judges who will be looking at composition, the quality of the art and how well it communicates the message Be My Voice — VOTE!,” Champlin said.
Art can be handcrafted with a maximum physical size of 8.5 inches by 11 inches and digital entries must be a minimum of 600 pixels by 600 pixels or a maximum size of 2,000 pixels by 2,000 pixels.
The league reminds contestants that all entries must be nonpartisan and shouldn’t reflect any specific candidate or political party, and are due Tuesday, Feb.28.
For more information about the contest, submission rules and guidelines or to find out more about the League of Women Voters of the Comal Area visit their website at https://lwvcomal.org/content.aspx?page_id=0&club_id=596314.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.