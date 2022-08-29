Women gathered in Main Plaza on Friday to support a woman’s right to vote as the local League of Women Voters marked Women’s Equality Day.
Following years of struggle during the women’s suffrage movement in the early 19th century, women finally earned the right to vote with the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which was adopted on Aug. 26, 1920.
The League of Women Voters of Comal Area registered eligible voters to encourage women to exercise the right to vote — a right that generations of women before them fought hard to earn.
“We know it isn’t a smooth path where we do one thing, and then we can go, okay, that works, done,” said Jerrie Champlin, the president of the League of Women Voters of Comal Area. “Democracy takes work from every generation, to keep it, to sustain it. We just want to encourage the generations coming behind us now (to vote).”
For Champlin, it is ongoing work, and voting rights will always need protecting.
Last year Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law changing voting access, and setting new rules for those needing voter assistance — established with the intent of protecting voting integrity.
The bill reformed voting practices throughout the state by extending early voting hours in some counties and restricting overnight early voting hours and drive-thru voting in other counties.
Additionally, the law introduced stricter mail-in-voting rules, like prohibiting voting officials from actively handing out applications for mail-in ballots.
“The voting bill that this Texas Legislature passed is making it so much harder for people to vote,” Kim Farlow said. “In this particular day, women being able to vote is harder than what it has been, and that’s another example of us moving backwards instead of forwards.”
According to data from the Texas Secretary of State, roughly 17% of the more than 17 million registered voters in Texas voted in the 2022 midterm primary elections.
While Comal and Guadalupe counties tend to have a higher voter turnout than some other counties in the state, Texas doesn’t typically have a high turnout, Champlin said.
“We have to do better,” said Champlin, who was also the event’s organizer. “Once we voted, we need to hold those elected accountable — make your voice heard, and let those officials know what your opinion is, and how they should represent you and your community.”
In light of recent developments, some voiced concerns over the protections of women’s rights, especially the right to their bodies, highlighting the importance of a woman’s vote.
“Women take (voting) for granted — this right to vote that people have died for —but I think we’re starting to wake up,” Becky Stich said. “If we don’t exercise our right to vote, who knows what we would lose?”
To register, update a voter registration or check if you’re registered to vote, visit www.votetexas.gov. The deadline for eligible voters to register is Oct. 11.
