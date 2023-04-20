As early voting for the May 6 election approaches, candidates shared their views during a forum at the Brauntex Theater on April 18.
The Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association hosted the event. Candidates were informed of the questions before the event.
Here’s what the hopefuls had to say:
New Braunfels Mayor
Those running for city positions were asked to address what role they believe the city plays in economic success.
Michael Alexander French, an intelligence analyst, wants to institute a city Crime Control Prevention District and have more school resource officers and police available.
French said that the duty of the mayor is to help the city’s small businesses and residents.
“We are spending so much time and money to expand and grow, (but not caring) about infrastructure that has been poorly planned,” French said. “And if you fail to plan, then you’re planning to fail and we have failed — not me but the Economic Development Corporation, City Hall and all of that. We have lost sight of our police officers.”
George Green, a twice-elected former city councilmember, said that the town needs police and fire, accountability, and transparency.
He believes the city is pivotal for economic development and that it takes long hours and a lot of teamwork.
“I did about a little over $50 million worth of projects in District 1, and it takes a lot of teamwork when you’re up there with six other people,” Green said. “And you have to convince at least a good portion of them to go along, whatever the motion is … it takes some effort. And so I bring back to you today the skills and the experience that I had early on to help this town continue to grow.”
Neal Linnartz, an attorney, believes that the role of the city in economic success is to build wealth in the community. According to Linnartz this can be done through tax exemption agreements, along with tax increment reinvestment zones.
“You allow a developer to come in and do all this work, where the city has no money at all invested in this project,” Linnartz said. “They get reimbursed later to build that infrastructure and so it’s a win-win for the community. Look what Creekside’s doing now and all the sales tax it’s generating, and those sales tax dollars offset your property tax, so that’s also building wealth in our community.”
Edward Martinez Jr. is an army veteran who said his allegiance lies with the Stars and Stripes as opposed to a political party.
He believes that teamwork is key to economic development.
“You got to solve these problems, but it’s only going to happen with some really hard discussions,” Martinez said. “Sometimes the businesses are going to win. Sometimes New Braunfels the city is going to win … you got to compromise and this is by the way, as you can tell, this is not my expertise field here, so I would refer to the experts. We’d sit down and we’d talk about it, and present whatever options that we have available.”
New Braunfels City Council
Those running for councilmember seats for District 5 and District 6 answered the same question posed to those running for mayor.
District 5
Although Bently C. Paiz started his campaign at the young age of 17, he said he is qualified to be a councilmember. He believes that political vision should be included as a qualification and that moral certitude and the ability to move a large group toward a common goal is necessary.
“One thing that my platform has been focused on is improving our infrastructure such as bike lanes, sidewalks, a reliable bus system, and improve drainage, fighting for affordable housing … protecting our environment from big businesses and the flood of tourists that come every year, and along with that, I would like to advocate for government transparency,” Paiz said.
Mary Ann Labowski is a proud mother of five children and the grandmother of four; she loves the small-town appeal of New Braunfels and wants to preserve it.
“The role the city plays in the economic success is partnership with the businesses, chamber of commerce, the county — we need to bring support to the local businesses,” Labowski said. “We need to bring in industries to bring in jobs that will create career paths … so that people will be able to afford to live in New Braunfels and to have a stake here in New Braunfels. We need to support our businesses here and our residents.”
District 6
April Ryan, owner of 2tarts Bakery, believes that the role the city plays in terms of economic success starts with supporting small business owners like herself.
“I realized New Braunfels was really the prime location to open my business, and specifically downtown,” she said. “I saw that we were on the cusp of a revival of downtown and that revival of downtown has definitely spurred some great economic generation as far as jobs are concerned. I currently employ 32 people, but also it’s made preserving our downtown and its beautification a priority, which I love to see. And as someone on the city council, I would hope to support programs like I was able to access at the beginning of my business through the Small Business Development Center.”
Steven Voges, an engineer, believes that encouraging small business helps the economy and helps keep the German charm of the town.
“City council should be encouraging businesses to flourish and we should be having people to come here and be okay with opening business here and we should be encouraging anyone to do that,” Voges said. “I believe that’s what city council has the ability to do and I believe that’s what I would do. I would bring to the table … all the ability and problem solving skills and any kind of, I guess, analysis that I could bring to help local government problems that used to be today functioning efficiently.”
Incumbent James Blakey was not present at the forum.
NBISD at-large seat
School board candidates were asked about the governing body’s role in student success.
New Braunfels High School senior Falon Cochran wants to be a “young voice” on the board.
Cochran emphasized the board’s duty to hire a superintendent who sets high expectations for staff.
“If we don’t have the right teachers teaching our students, we don’t have successful students,” Cochran said. “They aren’t learning well enough. They aren’t getting the curriculum they need. And it really puts a toll on our student success.”
Kimberly Goodwin, an audit manager and mother of two NBISD students, said she would prioritize school security.
Goodwin noted that none of the NBISD elementary schools have a full-time law enforcement officer.
“If you have that security every single day, your teachers are going to be a little bit more relaxed,” she said. “Your students are going to be a little bit more relaxed when they can have a conducive learning environment.”
Bill Lewis, a longtime educator, administrator, and father of four NBISD students, said he knows how to work with other board members to put student success first.
“As we are building new facilities, it’s going to be very important that we have the infrastructure in place to maximize the number of opportunities we have for our students,” Lewis said, adding that trade and technical programs are just as important as academic classes.
NBISD District 4
Candidate Jackie Sanders has worked in electrical engineering design and as a field electrician.
She wants to improve transparency when it comes to budgets and other board decisions.
“I don’t believe that we’re currently getting enough communication and transparency between the school board trustees and the citizens of New Braunfels, between the community and the parents,” Sanders said.
Incumbent John Tucker was not present at the forum.
Comal ISD District 4
Russ Garner is seeking another term on the Comal ISD school board.
Garner served on the board that hired superintendent John Chapman, and he said he wants to continue supporting the district leader’s work.
“One of the things that is important to me is ensuring that we fund the right career technical education programs on each campus …” Garner said. “And then we also ensure that our support staff is engaged in building connections with the community so that we can build more programs for our students.”
Opponent Garrison G. Maurer was not present at the forum.
