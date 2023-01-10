With a record-breaking $32.7 billion budget surplus filling up the state coffers, the 88th Texas Legislature convened on Tuesday in Austin.
Newly-appointed Secretary of State Jane Nelson addressed the Texas House of Representatives after they were sworn in.
She encouraged them to remember the importance of public service through the “difficult moments” of the session.
“You come from big cities and small towns and seasides and deserts, but no matter where you come from, we are all Texans,” Nelson said, “And we have all come together for the next 140 days to work on behalf of our state.”
Of the thousands of proposed bills, only a small fraction will become law.
But local lawmakers are eager to get to work.
First-time Rep. Carrie Isaac received the keys to her office on Saturday.
She was sworn in to the Texas House District 73 seat on Tuesday.
The district encompasses Comal, Gillespie and Kendall counties.
Isaac said she is “excited to hit the ground running” to file and support bills that will make Texas a “freer and more prosperous place.”
Isaac’s campaign slogan was “Make America Like Texas.”
“My priorities will be providing significant, lasting property tax relief, securing the border and our elections, and fighting for parental rights and education freedom when choosing the best education for their kids,” Isaac said in an email to the Herald-Zeitung.
Isaac, who lives near Dripping Springs, was elected to succeed fellow Republican Kyle Biedermann.
The Fredericksburg hardware store owner chose not to run for re-election.
Isaac is also part of a unique freshman class of lawmakers this year in Austin.
The Beaumont Enterprise reported that there are more women serving in the Texas House of Representatives than ever before — 45 women will serve in the 150 House seats this session.
As Isaac enters her first legislative session at the State Capitol, Sen. Donna Campbell walked into a familiar building on Tuesday.
The Senate District 25 Republican from New Braunfels was elected in 2012.
Campbell’s district includes all or parts of Bexar, Blanco, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall and Travis counties.
She has proposed eight bills and is a co-author of five additional bills.
Campbell, an emergency room physician, proposed a concurrent resolution with Austin Republican Sen. Bob Hall that calls on the legislature to express “support for ending ‘gender-affirming care.’”
Gender-affirming care broadly describes treatments for gender dysphoria.
The practice can be social, like wearing different clothes or using specific gender pronouns.
It can also be medical, with puberty blockers and surgeries.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, and Children’s Hospital Association have requested a Justice Department investigation into groups that advocate against gender-affirming care for youth.
But the Republican lawmakers’ resolution calls gender-affirming care a “dangerous practice that destroys lives.”
“Those who would suppress opposition to such treatment are deserving of the harshest censure,” the resolution reads.
Groups including Equality Texas and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas are advocating against the bills that target LGBTQ issues.
Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez accused the lawmakers of “censoring” classroom materials and denying healthcare to children.
“We believe in dignity for all Texans, and we will not sit idly by while our LGBTQ+ neighbors are being stripped of their basic rights,” Martinez said.
The Campbell/Hall bill would “condemn” the medical groups for their support of gender-affirming care.
Campbell is also cosponsoring a bill that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming care to certain children.
Campbell’s other bills center on education.
One proposal, SB 164, would require elementary and secondary schools to display the founding documents of the United States if a poster or framed copy is donated to the school.
Campbell’s bill lists founding documents as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and Essays 10 and 57 of the Federalist Papers.
Senate Bill 165 would require parental consent before certain types of classroom instruction or social experiments.
