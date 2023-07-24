Coming into the 2022-23 school year, Canyon Lake High School will welcome Lauren Perez to its staff as the new head girls basketball coach.
Perez comes to the program as a coaching veteran with nearly 15 years of experience. Most recently, she spent two seasons at Dripping Springs Middle School, but now she is eager to return to the high school level, where she has spent most of her coaching career.
“High School is where I belong,” Perez said. “That’s the age group that I really love working with. I just love that competitiveness. I love playing for district championships and having those program goals, and being able to work with the same group of kids for four years and help them through their high school careers.”
Hailing from the Chicago, Illinois area, Perez saw an opportunity at a job fair in 2009 for a gig in the Lone Star State with Clear Creek ISD in Houston and jumped at the chance to avoid the frigid temperatures of her hometown.
“I just wanted to do something different, but I also don’t like cold weather,” she said. “So I moved, and I haven’t looked back. I still have family up [in Illinois], so I can go visit, but I’ve become a Texan.”
Accepting her new adopted home, the coach spent six seasons at Clear Creek ISD before taking over as the head girl’s basketball coach at Pearland High School for another six seasons.
She won three District 23-6A titles with the Oilers before taking the job at DPMS, stepping back to start her family.
Now with two young children and a new job, Perez has stepped right into leading the Hawks.
The team has struggled for some time, as they have missed the playoffs the last four seasons. However, the Hawks’ new stalwart is determined to build a winning foundation.
“I think there’s a lot of room that we can build on or build up to,” Perez said. “A lot of is going to be revitalizing that winning mentality… It’s not just competing in games. We have to compete all the time. It’s the offseason, and we might not be touching the basketball as much, but we still got to compete in a way that we’re doing more, we’re working harder, so that when we do get on the court, we’re a step up, or step above.”
