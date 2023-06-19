There’s nothing more patriotic than red, white and blue — doubly so in the form of fireworks.
Luckily for residents, the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is lighting up the night sky once more this year.
Sponsored by H-E-B, the show will take place at around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
Fireworks will be shot over Landa Lake, which will be viewable throughout Landa Park, the Fredericksburg Baseball Fields and Landa Park Golf Course.
Seating at the golf course begins at 6 p.m., and sitting on the putting green is prohibited.
However, if seats cannot be acquired at these locations, fireworks can be seen in other parts of the city, such as Fischer Park.
According to Chad Donegan, interim parks and recreation director, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is an enjoyable tradition for New Braunfels, as family and friends gather in local parks to celebrate the country’s independence.
Throughout the Fourth of July weekend, Landa Park attractions, such as the miniature train, the Landa Park Aquatic Complex, paddle boats and the mini golf course, will remain open.
Fourth of July festivities at Landa Park will begin with the final Live @ Landa event with the J. Abram Band at 7 p.m. at the Dance Slab.
Before the fireworks show begins, residents can expect to see the RE/MAX Skydiving Team parachute into the park once again.
Chief of Police Keith Lane wants to remind the community that, without a permit, both possession and use of fireworks are illegal within city limits; therefore, residents should plan to enjoy the display at Landa Park.
Those who expect to participate in festivities should respect park rules, expect big crowds and arrive early.
As the fireworks start around 9:15 p.m., viewers can tune into KGNB 1420 AM/103.1 FM to hear the timed patriotic music accompanying the fireworks show.
