Continuing the process of updating local development-related ordinances, the city of New Braunfels seeks input from the public during a series of upcoming workshops.
The Land Development Ordinance project, or LDO, is a rewrite of the zoning, subdivision platting, historic preservation and sign ordinances.
These ordinances, adopted by the City Council, outline local requirements for how to layout subdivisions, what can be built on lots and how to design commercial signage.
A publicly-developed assessment regarding the ability of these codes to effectively implement the city’s long-range plan — called Envision New Braunfels — was completed in the spring of 2022.
Based on that assessment and continuous public input, a rough draft of a revised zoning ordinance has been prepared. Zoning is a tool that cities use to ensure the compatibility of land uses.
“Through lot shapes and sizes, building dimensions, parking standards, and other rules, zoning can have a significant impact on the form of places,” said Christopher Looney, the city’s planning director. “New Braunfels’ current zoning districts were written in the 1960s and 1980s; therefore, the rules achieve what was desired then, but they do not achieve what our community wants today.”
The city has scheduled several workshops where the public can participate in further revising the draft zoning ordinance:
• Citizens Advisory Committee meeting — 2:30-4 p.m., Nov. 30
• Community workshop — 6-8 p.m., Nov. 30
• Technical Advisory Committee meeting — 9-10:30 a.m., Dec. 1
All three meetings take place in the Tejas Room at New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St.
“All of the workshops are open to the public,” Looney said. “We were impressed with the level and detail of input received in the surveys we received last winter, and we are excited to continue working with residents to shape the future of New Braunfels’ built environment.”
The land development ordinance update project started in November of 2021 with stakeholder interviews, meetings with the Citizens Advisory Committee and Technical Advisory Committee and an online survey.
An initial survey to collect community feedback on priorities for the ordinance rewrite garnered 761 responses.
Resident responses covered a broad array of topics, but according to city officials, some general themes were apparent.
• The rapid growth rate in New Braunfels is a source of concern since it threatens the character that initially draws people to New Braunfels. The regulations have struggled to keep pace with the city’s growth.
• There is a need for better protection of the historic buildings that contribute to the city’s unique character.
• There is a desire for more green space and better protection of trees in the community.
• Rapid development is generating opposition to more development, particularly large increases in density on the periphery.
• The increase in traffic and congestion is a quality of life issue, with existing roads inadequate to handle increased demand. There is a lack of parking in and around downtown.
Visit the Land Development Ordinance project at www.newbraunfels.gov/3449/Land-Development-Ordinance for more information, and input can be provided by emailing ldo@newbraunfels.gov.
