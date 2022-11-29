After winning a District 27-6A championship, New Braunfels volleyball had nine all-district selections.
The Lady Unicorns finished the year with 28-18 overall record and 9-1 in district play.
Junior setter Blaise House was named the district’s Setter of the Year. She finished the season with a team-high 1,076 assists, had five matches of 50 or more assists, was second on the team with 56 aces, was third with 306 digs and had 118 kills.
Junior libero Evyn Clark was named Defensive Player of the Year. She led the Lady Unicorns with 623 digs and had eight matches of 20 or more digs.
Sophomore middle hitter Bailey Scott was named the Newcomer of the Year. She was second on the team with 53 blocks and had 115 kills with a .254 hitting percentage and a .370 kill percentage.
New Braunfels’ top three hitters, senior outside hitter Ella Vajdos (321 kills), junior middle blocker Maddie O’Gorman (290 kills) and senior right side Riley Scott (270 kills), were selected as first team all-district.
O’Gorman led the team with 81 blocks and 75 aces, and Vajdos was second on the team with 314 digs.
Senior setter Randi Rush (166 kills, 306 assists, 121 digs) and junior defensive specialist Sofia Bendele (265 digs) were selected as second team all-district.
Junior outside hitter Jaelynn Reyes (150 kills) earned an honorable mention selection.
