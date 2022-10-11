After losing a five-set struggle to San Marcos, New Braunfels volleyball recovered by defeating Judson in a 3-0 sweep on Friday, Oct. 7.
The 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 win keeps the Lady Unicorns (23-17 overall, 4-1 in district) tied at the top of the District 27-6A volleyball standings with San Marcos and Steele.
The Unicorns were strong on the attack with 31 kills off a .369 hitting percentage and .477 kill percentage.
Senior outside hitter Ella Vajdos led the Lady Unicorns’ attack with team-highs in kills (eight), hitting percentage (.615) and kill percentage (.615). Junior middle blocker Maddie O’Gorman and senior outside hitter Riley Scott each had seven kills.
Vajdos also led the team’s service with two aces. Junior setter Blaise House had 28 assists on the night.
Defensively, sophomore middle blocker Bailey Scott had two blocks and junior defensive specialist Evyn Clark posted 13 digs.
New Braunfels will play East Central at home at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.