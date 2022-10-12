New Braunfels volleyball defeated Steele in a 3-1 bout on Tuesday night.
The 25-19, 27-29, 25-18, 25-17 win puts the Unicorns solely in first place in the District 27-6A standings.
The Unicorns were strong on the attack with 64 kills, a .306 hitting percentage and a .408 kill percentage.
Senior outside hitter Ella Vajdos led the Unicorns with a career-high 19 kills and a team-high .528 kill percentage, seconded by senior outside hitter Riley Scott with 17 kills and a team-high .412 hitting percentage.
Senior setter Randi Rush provided 12 kills, and junior middle blocker Maddie O’Gorman had nine.
Vajdos and junior defensive specialist Evyn Clark each had two aces. Junior setter Blaise House had 59 assists, her second-highest career total and the third time she has had 50 or more assists in the year.
Defensively, O’Gorman, Riley Scott and sophomore Bailey Scott had two blocks each. Clark had 33 digs, the second-most in her career and the second time she has had 30 or more digs this season.
House was second on the team with 11 digs, followed by Vajdos and junior defensive specialist Sofia Bendele with eight digs each.
The Unicorns will face East Central at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at home.
(0) comments
