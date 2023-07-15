Kyle Denver Karbach, 36, of New Braunfels TX passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Kyle was born in New Braunfels on October 13, 1986. He went to Adkins High School and as a natural sportsman excelled in baseball. His sister, Korrie, was 12 years younger, and yet they were best friends from day one. They were companions in hunting, weekend shenanigans and their own family memories with their parents, Brenda, and Taylor. Later in life, Kyle became a master welder and plumber, then a superintendent at Airco Mechanical. But his greatest accomplishment of all was marrying the love of his life, Katie, and starting a family.
Kyle took pride in managing the Karbach Family Ranch, both a daunting task and a rewarding passion. He loved the simple joys in life: time with his wife and beautiful children and being outside, hunting with his many friends by his side. He was a wildly devoted father and husband, a truly loving and carefree soul. Making him laugh felt like winning a trophy – he had a distinct and punchy sense of humor.
At any given time, you could find Kyle 5 steps behind his son, Weston, or leading his daughter, Mayson, around the ranch or taking Katie out two-steppin. It was not uncommon to pull into his driveway and see many trucks gathered there, a community that he and Katie built that rally around his family now.
He is survived by his wife Katie, daughter Mayson (9), son Weston (3), his sister Korrie, his mom Brenda and his biological father Sammy Bell. He is preceded in death by his father, Taylor, and grandfather, Hylmar. Kyle’s legacy also lives on through his friends, who love each other like family. His spirit will always be remembered at the family ranch, where he found peace and where he was reunited with loved ones in Heaven.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19th at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.
A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM at St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Braunfels with a viewing from 9:00 AM till service time.
The family welcomes any males to join in by wearing a navy-blue shirt, as that was Kyle’s favorite color.
A GoFundMe has been set up in Kyle’s name or contact the family for an alternative option to help Kyle’s family.
